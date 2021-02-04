“I feel overwhelmed”: Referee Thomas makes Super Bowl history

Sarah Thomas will probably shed a few tears on Sunday. “If I go out there and soak everything up, I’ll be a bit maudlin,” said the 47-year-old before her appearance at Super Bowl LV in Tampa. Thomas is the first female referee in the NFL final and makes history – again.

She didn’t go out to be the first, assured Thomas: “But when I think of the charisma, not only for my daughter, also for young girls everywhere … that’s just remarkable. I feel overwhelmed and honored to be part of this year’s Super Bowl crew. “

Thomas, who will be used as the so-called “Down Judge” in the duel between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs, does not want to be perceived explicitly as a woman in her job. “My colleagues, the coaches, the players, they all see me as an official now, that’s exactly how I want it,” says the marketing expert at a care facility in her hometown of Pascagoula in Mississippi.

Thomas is in her sixth season in the NFL, enough time for everyone to get used to a woman on the sidelines. She went down in history as early as 2015 when the league hired her as the first full-time referee. The mother of three played basketball at college in Mobile, Alabama, and in 1999 she made her first appearance as a referee in football – at a high school game.

The NFL is right on trend with her calling. In recent years, a lot has happened in the major North American leagues with regard to the use of women in official positions. The latest example is Kim Ng, who was appointed first club boss in the MLB professional baseball league. The 51-year-old has been General Manager of the Miami Marlins since November 2020.

Becky Hammon is the first woman to serve as the head coach of an NBA game. Nine other women belong to the coaching teams in the top basketball league. And the rate is also increasing in the NFL. In the game of the Washington Football Team against the Cleveland Browns in September, Thomas was just as active as Callie Brownson and Jennifer Kind. It was the first game in which coaches were on both sides and a referee was also on duty.

Thomas experienced three years ago that her job can also be dangerous. Ironically on Christmas Eve, she received a hit in the duel between the Minnesota Vikings and the Green Bay Packers, which caused her to suffer two fractures in her wrist. After a short break, she returned and finished the game despite injury. Thomas is a professional through and through. (sid)