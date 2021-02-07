Some 2.2 million Americans plan to gamble on the Super Bowl 2021 , combining to risk approximately $ 4.3 billion , a decrease of about 37%, compared to last year. The reason? The coronavirus pandemic that has been going through the whole world for more than a year.

This time 56 percent of bettors in the survey American Gaming Association (AGA) said they planned to go in favor of the Chiefs, current defending Super Bowl champs and 44 percent for the Buccaneers, arriving with veteran quarterback Tom Brady as the great figure and protagonist, who can make a difference.

AlreadyAlthough the Buccaneers are the team that will play at home, the bookmaker Bet365 gives a 2.50 fee for every dollar wagered, while the Chiefs will pay you 1.57.

Tom Brady, the 43-year-old quarterback, who will lead the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the Kansas City Chiefs in pursuit of a seventh Super Bowl crown. Photo Stacy Revere / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP

In the final Super Bowl winning odds in 1XBET, the Chiefs pay 1.55 and the Buccaneers, 2.46.

The online betting platform William Hill also see the Kansas City Chiefs as favorites, by giving them a betting quota of 1.61. The bets for the 2021 Super Bowl are pretty clear, but the results can always surprise.

Similar research by the AGA last year estimated that 26 million Americans would combine to bet $ 6.8 billion on Super Bowl LIV.

The pandemic reduces the amount wagered in retail bookmakers and reduces casual bets, such as swimming pools, offices and squares that take place in social settings.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes will lead the Chiefs to seek their second consecutive title. Photo Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports / File Photo

However, online stakes on the showdown are set to rise considerably, according to the research, with a record of 7.6 million Americans who potentially place bets on mobile apps and websites, up 63 percent from last year.

Since the Super Bowl last year, seven more jurisdictions have launched legal sports betting markets: Colorado, Illinois, Michigan, Montana, Tennessee, Virginia and the District of Columbia. Legal sportsbooks are now operating in 20 states and the District of Columbia.

More than 210 million in state and local taxes were generated in the United States sports betting market in 2020, according to the AGA.

Las Vegas retail sportsbooks, normally packed on Super Bowl Sunday, are bracing for any possible decline in in-person betting.

Fewer bets in Nevada could be a net positive for bettors, something that wouldn’t be good for Las Vegas casinos.