This Sunday, February 7, the final of American football will take place, better known as the Super bowl 2021. And for the halftime show the musical artist known as The Weeknd.

Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, his real name, was chosen to be the protagonist during the break of the NFL game. His appearance will take place after the end of the second quarter of the final.

Super Bowl 2021 will be in Florida and The Weeknd will be the main attraction at halftime. Photo: Capture / Instagram The Weeknd

On the other hand, the final of this sporting event will feature between Kansas City Chiefs vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In addition, on the eve of the meeting there will also be other guest stars. Among them will be Eric Church and Jazmine Sullivan, who will sing the American anthem at the start of the match.

Another singer who will also appear in the 2021 Super Bowl will be Miley Cyrus. The interpreter will star in a special concert that will be broadcast through the TikTok platform.

Miley Cyrus will be present at the Super Bowl. Photo: Miley Cyrus / Instagram capture

When will Super Bowl 2021 be?

Super Bowl 2021 schedule

Peru: 6.40 pm

Mexico: 6.40 pm

Chile: 8.40 pm

Colombia: 6.40 pm

Ecuador: 6.40 pm

Argentina: 8.40 pm

Bolivia: 7.40 pm

Venezuela: 7.40 pm

Spain: 12.40 pm on Monday

United States: 6.40 pm

Which channel will broadcast Super Bowl 2021?

Peru: ESPN and Fox Sports

Mexico: ESPN and Fox Sports

Chile: ESPN and Fox Sports

Colombia: ESPN and Fox Sports

Ecuador: ESPN and Fox Sports

Argentina: ESPN and Fox Sports

Bolivia: ESPN and Fox Sports

Venezuela: ESPN and Fox Sports

Spain: DAZN

United States: ESPN

Where to watch the 2021 Super Bowl?

To watch the Super Bowl 2021 in Peru, you should tune in to the ESPN and Fox Sports channels so as not to miss the American football final match.

Who is going to be at the 2021 Super Bowl halftime show?

Where will Super Bowl 2021 take place?

