Playing at 45? For Brady “definitely” an issue

Even at the age of 43, Tom Brady is still not thinking of leaving the National Football League (NFL). “Absolutely. I’ll consider that,” replied the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback in a video call a few days before the Super Bowl when asked if he could see himself on the field at 45 or older.

The superstar will play on Monday night (00:30 / ProSieben and DAZN) with Tampa in their own stadium against defending champion Kansas City Chiefs for his seventh championship ring. Brady doesn’t have to prove anything anymore, but he’s still keen on football.

“You never know when the moment will come because it’s a contact sport,” said Brady with a view to a possible end of his career. If he stays healthy, he’ll probably hang on for at least another season, maybe more. But one thing is fundamental: “I have to commit myself 100 percent to the matter so that I can continue.”

Brady found the traditional media day, which took place virtually over the stage because of the corona pandemic, “crazy. I’m sitting here in an empty room. It is very different compared to my other nine experiences.”

The fact that he can play at home is unique. "I'm happy in my own bed, I eat good things at home. I don't have to travel, pack things or do other crap." His family has been away for over a week and Brady will have no storm until Saturday: "I have an empty house for twelve days."