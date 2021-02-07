A few days after the start of the Super Bowl LV (55), there are several facts that make the NFL final such a special event. From the number of times a team has participated in the Super Bowl to those that continue to fight for their first championship, there are quite a few and could not be overlooked.

This is why we decided to make a list about 10 curiosities to consider before Super Bowl LV. In this way, you can show off to your acquaintances and show how much you know about the most important event in American sport.

1. Which team has the most Super Bowl appearances?

The New England Patriots are the team with the most appearances in the Super Bowl since, since its founding in 1960 (until 1971 it was the Boston Patriots), they have participated in 11 editions of the NFL final (1985, 1996, 2001, 2003 , 2004, 2007, 2011, 2014, 2016, 2017 and 2018).

Former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (left) gives the ball to running back Sony Michel (right), during a game of the 2019 NFL season. Source: CJ GUNTHER (EFE).

2. Which team has the most Super Bowl victories?

The New England Patriots (2001, 2003, 2004, 2014, 2016 and 2018) and the Pittsburgh Steelers (1974, 1975, 1978, 1979, 2005 and 2008) are the teams that have won the most Super Bowl titles, with 6 victories for each.

Ben Roethlisberger (right), quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers, goes to the game against Dont’a Hightower (left), linebacker of the New England Patriots, during a game of the NDL in the 2019 season. Source: CJ GUNTHER (EFE).

3. Which team has the most losses in the Super Bowl?

The Denver Broncos (1977, 1986, 1987, 1989 and 2013) and the New England Patriots (1985, 1996, 2007, 2011 and 2017) are the teams that have the most losses in different editions of the Super Bowl. For this year, both sets were out of the playoffs.

DeMarcus Ware (94), Von Miller (58) and Peyton Manning (18) celebrate the victory of the Denver Broncos after winning Super Bowl 50 in 2016. Source: David J. Phillip (AP).

4. What teams have never played a Super Bowl?

There are 12 teams that have not won a Super Bowl since the first edition in 1966. The teams are: Minnesota Vikings (4 appearances), Buffalo Bills (4 appearances), Atlanta Falcons (2 appearances), Carolina Panthers (2 appearances) , Cincinnati Bengals (2 appearances), Los Angeles Chargers (1 appearance), Tennessee Titans (1 appearance), Arizona Cardinals (1 appearance), Cleveland Browns, Detroit Lions, Jacksonville Jaguars and Houston Texans.

5. What are the teams that have never participated in a Super Bowl?

Of the 32 teams that participate in the NFL, only 4 have failed to reach a Super Bowl. These teams are: the Detroit Lions, Cleveland Browns, Houston Texans and Jacksonville Jaguars. Among those 4, in recent history, only the Browns, with Baker Mayfield as quarterback (QB), have been the only team to have a chance of reaching a Super Bowl in this year’s edition (LV).

6. What was the highest scoring Super Bowl?

Super Bowl XXIX (1995) was the edition with the most points, finishing the game with 75 touchdowns. The San Diego Chargers (now the Los Angeles Chargers) and the San Francisco 49ers played one of the most electrifying NFL finals with a final score of 26-49 (respectively).

7. Who was the longest-lived player to participate in a Super Bowl?

Matt Stover was the oldest player to participate in an edition of the Super Bowl, when he was in the 2010 final (XLIV) with the Indianapolis Colts at the age of 42. If Tom Brady makes it to this year’s edition, he will overtake Stover as the QB is 43 years old.

8. What city hosted the most Super Bowls?

Miami has been the location that has hosted the most Super Bowl 11 times (1968, 1969, 1971, 1976, 1979, 1989, 1995, 1999, 2007, 2010 and 2020). The next is New Orleans with 10 hosted finals (1970, 1972, 1975, 1978, 1981, 1986, 1990, 1997, 2002 and 2013).

9. How much do Super Bowl champion rings cost?

It is tradition that the winning team of the Super Bowl receives 150 championship rings, which are distributed among the players, coaches, staff and other members of the team. Each ring is made of gold and encrusted with gems, and the values ​​amount to 5 million dollars (each).

Troy Brown, retired New England Patriots wide receiver, shows off his Super Bowl XXXVI (2002) champion ring. Source: SEVANS (AP).

10. Why does the Super Bowl use Roman numerals to list its editions?

According to an NFL anecdote guide, Roman numerals “They were adopted to clear up any confusion that might occur because the NFL championship game, the Super Bowl, is played in the year following a chronologically recorded season.”. This trend began in the fifth edition of the Super Bowl (1971), when the Baltimore Colts (now Indianapolis) defeated the Dallas Cowboys 16-13 in the Orange Bowl in Miami.