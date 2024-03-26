Italian accounts are under control but the tail end of the superbonus risks weighing on public finance estimates. A legacy of the past, the 110% construction loan, as far as we know, could impact the 2023 deficit more than expected, bringing the bar even higher than the latest Istat forecast of 7.2%. At the moment these are hypotheses and simulations, given that the official estimates will only arrive with the Economic and Financial Document that the government should approve around April 10th.

But the spring calendar includes other important dates for the budget: in fact, on 22 April Eurostat will have to communicate the data on the public finances for 2023, while in May the EU Commission will publish its outlook. Finally, the verdict from the European Statistics Office on the classification of the 2024 construction bonuses on the basis of the new quantitative evidence is expected by June, and will say whether they should all be accounted for in the year in which the expenditure is incurred (as already happened for 2023) or whether possible to spread them over several years. A crucial step because if the exceptions to the Maastricht constraints were still valid in 2023, they will therefore expire in 2024, net of the reform of the Pact, the second option would be desirable for the government.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Economy Giancarlo Giorgetti, in view of the Def, spoke in recent days of growth at 1% compared to the 1.2% indicated in the Nadef last autumn. The Italian economy is affected by more external than internal variables, as a result of the long wave of the German recession last year and the geopolitical crises from the Middle East, aggravated by the crisis in the Red Sea, to Ukraine.

The 2024 GDP forecast of 1% is more optimistic than those of the main national and international institutions: the Bank of Italy has in fact estimated +0.6%; the European Commission and the Monetary Fund both +0.7%. However, this year too Italy will do better than Germany which for Brussels will stop at +0.3%, after the contraction in 2023 (-0.3%).

The government's estimates will be characterized as usual by caution and realism, confirming the desire to keep the accounts under control despite the super bonus mine which is destined to run out in any case. An approach that paid off in terms of market and investor confidence with the confirmation of the ratings of international agencies and the sell-out of Italian government bonds.

The 2024 deficit estimate should not differ much from the 4.3% expected in the Nadef programmatic framework last autumn; and for the debt the aim is to confirm the trend of stabilization and then a slight decline. In the Nadef it was estimated at 140.1% of GDP in 2024, 139.9% in 2025 and 139.6% in 2026. A contribution to taming the accounts should come from the acceleration of the procedures of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan but also from the expected easing of interest rates by the ECB in the second half of the year which would give new impetus to growth.