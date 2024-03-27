Superbonus, Giorgetti and the decision to intervene immediately. The background on Tuesday's CDM

The government Melons has decided to intervene once again on the Super bonusthe new tightening decided by the Council of Ministers led to the stop of the credit assignment and of discount on invoice. But the provision has divided the majority, with Forza Italia talking about the text to be modified in Parliament. Giancarlo Giorgetti he realized that something had to be done last March 13, because – reports Il Corriere della Sera – they were risking the state's accounts and therefore he too as the head of the Economy: the minister is not willing to put his signature on budgets that undermine the credibility of a debtor worth almost three thousand billion euros. If that day two weeks ago he determined the turning point of the decree on Tuesday, it's because they went out real estate tax credit data paid by the State for the first two months of the year.

The situation – continues Il Corriere – was like this out of control which Giorgetti, caustic, defines it thus: “An addicted country“. To what, it is obvious: the set of bonuses for renovations of Italians' homes from October 2020 to this month has probably exceeded two hundred billion euros, given that in mid-November it was already at 160 and has only grown since then. But the minister knows that it won't be easy: not even the latest decree eliminates all the queues of Super bonus started between 2022 and the beginning of 2023. In the sights – according to what Il Corriere understands – the state accountant Biagio Mazzotta. The minister has already discussed the idea of ​​replacing Mazzotta at Palazzo Chigi after the Def in Aprilsomehow pointing him out as primarily responsible for the great bonus drift.