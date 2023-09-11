Super bonus, the dramatic numbers and the stories. Thus many families were left without homes and money

The story of Super bonus risks putting thousands of people out of business. The numbers of the “Esodati del Superbonus” Association are alarming, a total of is calculated problem loans equal to 30 billion and the involvement of 320 thousand families. Due to the blocking of credit purchases by the banks tens of thousands of construction sites are at a standstill due to lack of liquidity. Companies that have granted the discount on the invoice are at risk of bankruptcyresulting in the loss of tens of thousands of jobs, while the clients remain without savings and without a home, burdened with mortgages and debts. Donato Lorusso – reports La Stampa – has a semi-detached house in the municipality of Avigliano in the province of Potenza. With the Superbonus it had to be renovated. “On May 31, 2022 – he says – I was authorized by the Municipality of Avigliano to carry out the seismic redevelopment works taking advantage of the Superbonus”.

“I didn’t find – he continues his story to La Stampa – a company that accepted the transfer of the credit, since all those interviewed had their tax drawers already full. So I asked Poste and he said yes but in the meantime I had to bring forward the first Sal so we could leave. So I found the company for the works, I started the demolition and reconstruction works (Sismabonus) on 07.13.2022, on 01.26.2023 I paid the first Sal but it was too late now because in November 2022 post offices and banks they suspended sales“.

Read also: Pensions, Quota 103 confirmed in 2024? Here’s who can apply

Read also: Debt, Giorgetti to Lindner: “Serious rules are needed”. Ita, Mef-Gentiloni axis

Subscribe to the newsletter

