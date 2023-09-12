The iconic title Konami is back in action, full of action with some new features and “hidden bombs” to discover. After the wait following the announcement that arrived at the beginning of the year, let’s lift the veil and discover together what’s new. Here is our review of Super Bomberman R2.

The Black Moon

As with its predecessor, this title also has a Story modewhich definitely it’s not the crucial point of all the fun. Konami has decided to continue the long series of titles with this mode, which has always existed and which has catapulted us into new and original adventures every time.

This time the return of the bombing brothers is due, yes, to something so called “Black Moon”a giant spaceship that seeks to destroy/colonize new worlds (the reference to Star Wars it’s clear).

White and his brothers they cannot remain “with bombs in the box”, and so they decide to find out who is behind these attacks. Obviously we won’t go into more detail about the plot, but the merry band, landing on the Ancient Planet, will encounter a strange alien raceThe Ellon. The bad guy on duty is looking for Elonite, a stone that gives great powers to those who possess and forge it.

Know that in any case the story is not extremely complicated: as with the previous Super Bomberman R in this second chapter the 8 brothers try to bring great laughter to the screen, with stylized skits, even if they don’t always succeed.

The story climbs into somewhat repetitive scenarios, with some enigma scattered here and there (here too they didn’t bother with explanations, some things are practically written only for players with a minimum of background with the title).

Ready, set, bomb!

As regards the gameplay there is a very interesting thread that unites every part of the title: the complete absence of explanations. The developers probably wanted to push a lot on connoisseurs of the title and less on those approaching it for the first time. To retrieve some information you will have to go back to main menu of the title e study the tutorials, written and translated quite sparsely. There is no depth in anything, and it is therefore important to gain experience on “field“.

All in all the exploration goes very smoothly, you destroy boulders, you kill different types of enemies – all characterized by different powers, movement and abilities – so it’s all quite tasty. Of course, some frustration can arise when the analog and speed of the character’s movement are not well balanced, and you risk being stuck in your own explosionbut as we know, it’s part of the game.

The game world grows together with us: the more experience we gain, the more our skills will grow, and even long-time players will have to get used to it, because It’s not as easy as it used to be count the power of our bombs (especially without lattice). Fortunately, during the explorations several lives can be consumed, but be careful: because once consume them allyou will have to start exploring again of the area, practically from scratch.

The Bomb in the High Castle

As Konami had already anticipated, the real news – the beautiful ones, the ones worth trying – of Super Bomberman R2 are the online methods, and we can confirm that the real interest arose from them. Not just with the Castle modebut also the multiplayer mode, with a satisfying challenge in meeting up to a maximum of 64 opponents. Here are the matchesOn the contrary, All, it gets incredibly hecticas never before.

The game modes in addition to the story are different and include:

Battle Mode : Within this menu we will find 4 different types of challenges (Castle, Standard, Grand Prix and Batte 64);

: Within this menu we will find 4 different types of challenges (Castle, Standard, Grand Prix and Batte 64); Grade Match : Challenge players from all over the world online:

: Challenge players from all over the world online: Room Match : Perhaps one of the most fun, because even though some initial time is lost, it leaves us free to modulate the rules and battle methods;

: Perhaps one of the most fun, because even though some initial time is lost, it leaves us free to modulate the rules and battle methods; Offline : It is the place where you can decide to face your partners in local games, convenient and fun for when you organize dinners or live parties.

: It is the place where you can decide to face your partners in local games, convenient and fun for when you organize dinners or live parties. Stage Editor: In this mode, players will be able to customize different levels to their liking. You can modify anything, you can make them as difficult as possible, and then share them online.

The mode that has certainly been advertised the most and attracted the most attention is the Castle. In this match a will be formed squad good 15 bombers that they will face a single player on defense. The latter will have the sole task of protecting the treasure chest for the duration of the time limit, practically asphalting all opposing players.

Certainly an extremely creative mode, because the defending player will be able to position his defenses in the way he prefers, with pitfalls, snares and small subterfuges to make life difficult for the 15 attackers. As I told you previously i 15 even if with an abysmal numerical advantagethey have to be very careful, because they can eliminate each otherso it won’t be unusual to get blown up by a friendly bomb.

The Bomberman we wanted?

Super Bomberman R2 follows the style of the saga in full, there are few titles that with more than 40 years behind them (the first Bomberman came out in 1983) manage to carry on the dynasty. The work done by Konami is certainly superlative, he decided to let us fully relive the essence of the title and this makes me/us really happy, even though after all these years, some things could definitely be smoothed out.

The title, not only thanks to the mode Castlebut also with the Grade, Grand Prix, Battle 64ensures hours of entertainment, and you will go crazy throwing bombs left and right, pushing them, kicking them or throwing them over the immovable bases to place them in absolutely impossible places.

The worst grain of the title, however, is certainly the feedback with the analogue of the PlayStation, unfortunately not at its maximum potential. Another flaw is in some moments the incredible amount of activity on the screenwhich makes it practically impossible to understand what is happening.

The important thing will be to get used to it and improve your skills, both to win online and to avoid various moments of frustration (such as repeating areas after death). Another positive note about all this is that in this and other gems scattered throughout the game, the 80s incarnation is powerful in Super Bomberman R2and if you are looking for a similar game you will have something for your money.