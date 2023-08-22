













That was what Konami revealed through a preview where a unique guest can be seen in the game. This is the Bean Bomber, whose figure is very reminiscent of the characters that appear in this Mediatonic title.

But something that identifies him as another version of Bomberman is the ‘ball’ that can be seen on top of his head. From what can be seen, the Bean Bomber has a behavior very similar to that of the protagonist of Super Bomberman R 2.

It will be available from the first day the game goes on sale but not for free. To get it you have to buy it in the store inside this title. But its price is not known at the moment.

The Bean Bomber can be used in each of the battle game modes of Super Bomberman R 2. As we mentioned at the beginning, this is not the first collaboration that has come to an installment of this series.

The interesting thing about this crossover is that this guest debuted first in the online version that preceded this new game, which closed its servers in December 2022.

Fall Guys is a development of Mediatonic published by Epic Games. So will we see Bomberman in Fall Guys in the future?

💣🔴🟢🔵🟡━━━━━━━━

Bring a Bean to a bomb fight!

“Bean Bomber” joins Bomberman from our friends over @FallGuysGame!

━━━━━━━━🟡🟢🔵🔴💣

Bean Bomber will be in SUPER BOMBERMAN R 2 launching Sep 12✨ ❤️ this post if you’ll be playing as Bean Bomber!#FallGuys #SBR2… pic.twitter.com/i8TOmRyG0n —Konami (@Konami) August 21, 2023

Interestingly, this has already happened and since June 2021 a Bomberman suit has been available in the store of this game; he has a very funny appearance.

Super Bomberman R 2 It will go on sale on September 13 in America, and the next day it will be available in Europe and Japan.

Fountain: konami.

Regarding its availability, it will come out for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, Nintendo Switch and PC through Steam. It is still some time before its release so additional details may be revealed.

Apart from Super Bomberman R 2 We have more video game information at EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

