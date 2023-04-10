A few months have passed since the latest news released, here it is KONAMI returns to the office revealing that SUPER BOMBERMAN R 2 will debut in Europe from next September 14th on Playstation 5, Playstation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo SwitchAnd pc via the platform Steam.

In addition to the classic single player mode, the game will offer offline battles that can be played locally and an online multiplayer component that connects players from all over the world.

Speaking of modes, in addition to the various Standard, Grand Prix And Battle 64there will also be one Castle Mode in which the players will be divided into two groups and will have to challenge each other in search of a treasure. There will also be one Internship Editor for the mode Castlewhere you can create your own custom levels and share them with users from all over the world.

Check out a new trailer for the game below!

Source: KONAMI Street Gematsu