Super Bomberman R2 has one release date official: the September 14, 2023. We will be able to play it on PC, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PS4, PS5 and Nintendo Switch. The announcement was made directly by Konami, which speaks of the richest Bomberman ever in terms of content.

There is also a new trailer Japanese, all to see:

But what will it offer Super Bomberman R2? “Not only offline battles to play with family and friends, but also online battles to connect with players from all over the world and a single player mode.” So, in addition to the well-known “Standard”, “Grand Prix” and “Battle 64” modes, comes the new “Castle” mode, where players will be divided into Attackers and Defenders of the castle and will try to conquer the treasure.

The “Level Editor” mode has also been added, where players will be able to create their own levels for the “Castle” and share them online with players from all over the globe.”

In short, Super Bomberman R 2, like Super Bomberman R, promises to be a truly rich title, for those who love its formula. All that remains is to wait for September to find out if it will be worth waiting to go back to planting bombs with which to blow up everything and everyone.