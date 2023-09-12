Super Bomberman R 2 And available starting today in the PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch versions: Konami confirms it with the inevitable launch trailer of the game, which illustrates the features of this fun sequel.

Announced during the Nintendo Direct last June, Super Bomberman R 2 takes up the formula of the title published in 2017, but enriches it with lots of new content and aims to offer an experience that has never been so full-bodied and long-lasting.

The system offers not only a single player mode and the possibility of facing exciting local battles, to share with friends or relatives, but also online challenges in which we will have the opportunity to compete with players from all over the world.