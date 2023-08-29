Tuesday, August 29, 2023, 8:15 p.m.

















Summer is the perfect season to observe astronomical phenomena. At this time of year, the warm nights and the stability in the sky help to observe phenomena such as meteor showers. One of the astronomical events of the year is the Perseid meteor shower or, as they are popularly known, the Tears of San Lorenzo. During this season it has also been possible to see other shows in the sky, such as the Sturgeon moon.

To end the summer, the so-called super blue moon can be seen in the sky. Throughout its cycle, the Moon experiences four fundamental phases: full, new, first quarter, and last quarter. This complete cycle of lunar phases usually extends to 29 and a half days, almost a calendar month.

The second full moon that occurs in the same month of the Gregorian calendar (used in the West) is called blue, which happens approximately every 2.5 years. This month of August will end with a second full moon. Also, when the Moon is near perigee and, at the same time, it is in the full moon phase, it is called a supermoon. During this phase, the full moon is somewhat closer to Earth than usual and is larger and brighter.

The term blue moon is not related to the color of the moon. It is the name by which the second full moon that happens in the same month is called. Sometimes there may be small particles in the air that can scatter the longer wavelengths, giving the moon a bluish cast.

When will the super blue moon be visible?



This super blue moon can be observed on the night of August 30-31. This phenomenon will be visible in most of the world. In Spain, it will reach its maximum splendor around 3:36 p.m., although it can be seen on the horizon as soon as it appears.

The full moon will be visible anywhere in the world throughout the night. Not only will the moon shine brighter than usual, it will be accompanied by the planet Saturn. Earth is right between the Sun and Saturn (August 27). In opposition, Saturn will shine brightly.