Marco Bezzecchi leaves his mark on Saturday in Assen: after the pole position, he also imposes himself in the Sprint Race, beating the resistance of Pecco Bagnaia, who accompanies him on the mini podium in second position. Third at the finish line was Brad Binder, on the Ktm, but the position was taken away from him due to ‘track limits’ with a 3″ penalty: Fabio Quartararo took advantage of it, on the podium with the Yamaha ahead of Aleix Espargaro’s Aprilia. For the South African of the Ktm c ‘is 5th place In the World Championship Bagnaia has 21 points over Jorge Martin and 31 over Bezzecchi.