A choice that changes two destinies

In the post-race celebrations that followed the extraordinary podium conquered by Aston Martin and Fernando Alonso in Bahrain, there was a great absentee, who today is no longer part of the Silverstone team but who, with different personal choices, could perhaps have found himself in Sakhir alongside Verstappen and Perez in place of the two-time Spanish world champion. The reference is obviously to Sebastian Vettelwhich with the decision to retire from F1 made last summer has de facto opened the door to the signing of Alonso by the British team. In fact, on several occasions, team principal Mike Krack had reiterated that the first choice of the revelation team for this start to the championship was to continue with the former Red Bull and Ferrari standard bearer, who had joined the Aston Martin team in 2021 .

Vettel’s compliments

It is not clear whether Vettel witnessed the extraordinary performance shown by Alonso and Lance Stroll in the opening round of the 2023 season, but what is certain is that the four-time champion is very happy for his former team. Mikey BrownFernando Alonso’s chief mechanic, has indeed revealed that Sebastian Vettel congratulated the team on the podium finish by the Oviedo rider in the Sakhir round. The site made it known Pit Stop, who interviewed Brown himself. “Seb got on well with all the members of the team, not just me. He texted me on Sunday after the race and was very happy for us.”. Vettel was also spoken of as a possible replacement for Lance Stroll for the Saudi Arabian GP, ​​if the Canadian hadn’t been able to get back in the car after the bad injury he suffered on his bicycle and which had made him miss the pre-season tests. Obviously everything was canceled by the spectacular return by car operated by Stroll himself in Bahrain.

Between family and regrets

But for Seb the results that Alonso is getting with the car that he himself helped to develop can really represent a regret? Opinions are divided here. In Germany there is a belief that Vettel genuinely enjoys family life. “He has embarked on a new path in his life” declared a Eurosport former racing driver Hans-Joachim Stuck. The site F1-insider.com, always very close to Vettel, he confirmed how the German is absorbed in his family life. Ralf Schumacher, columnist for Sky, however, he suggested that there may be a touch of regret: “He will be happy to be at home and not have stress. But obviously it’s every rider’s desire to start a season like that.”. Vettel’s return to F1 in the next few years seems rather unlikely, but Brown is hoping for it. “I’d like Seb to come back. These results must have left him with a bittersweet aftertaste – concluded the chief mechanic of the Aston house – he must have thought: ‘I could have been there’. But at the same time he is happy for everyone. Be that as it may, Vettel can come back. Just look at what Alonso did. At 41 he managed to get back on the podium ”he concluded.