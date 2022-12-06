Super amnesty for football, the rule sparks controversy

The government he is thinking of one maneuver ad hoc to save the professional football. After the scandal that engulfed the Juventuswith the entire board of directors Andrea Lambs in the head, forced to resignationnow others are trembling too Serie A club. The executive – reads the Sole 24 Ore – is evaluating one extraordinary measure to save companies. A super pardon disguised as a corrective. It is a amendment bipartisan al aid decree quater which provides for the “installment up to a maximum of 60 monthly installments of equal amount, with the payment of the first three installments by December 22nd“.

THE senior executives some clubs – continues Il Sole – could have more time available to perform payments tax and social security contributions suspended, to cope to the health emergency from January to November 2022. The amount between personal income tax withholdingscontributions and VAT is around 800 million. Most of these previous debts concern the top league, the A league. Protests about the amendment came from the leader of Italia Viva, Matteo Renzi: “Giving money to professional football clubs, after all crap that they did, it would be a shame“.

