Impressive season

Weekend after weekend, Fernando Alonso’s first season at the wheel of an Aston Martin is taking on ever more triumphal contours. Only six of the 22 scheduled Grands Prix on the calendar have been held so far, but the numbers of the Asturian are already impressive. The two-times world champion achieved five podiums and a fourth place, managing to collect points in each race weekend. The only others to do the same were Verstappen and Hamilton. The Dutchman is the only rider to have scored more podium finishes than Alonso so far this season.

Better than Ferrari

The second place in Monaco, combined with the disastrous weekend experienced by Sergio Perez, has even relaunched the second place ambitions for the #14, who is currently more and more third in the standings and is just 12 points away from the Mexican. On a purely numerical level, however, the most impressive comparison is that between Alonso and his most famous former team: Ferrari. Undoubtedly the AMR23 is a faster and more competitive single-seater than the SF-23, but the Spaniard’s score compared to that of the Leclerc-Sainz duo is impressive: Alonso alone has more points than the two Ferrari drivers combined.

Five podiums in six GPs

Indeed, in the six GPs raced so far, the veteran from Oviedo – who will turn 42 on 29 July – has put 93 points against the 90 of the two single-seaters from Maranello. In practice, only Alonso would be third in the Constructors’ standings, behind Red Bull and Mercedes. Impressive numbers considering how many years the former Alpine standard bearer was forced to spend away from the top positions because he didn’t have a single-seater up to his qualities.

The ‘best of the others’

In a championship dominated by Max Verstappen and Red Bull Alonso is – clearly – the leader of the ‘league of the others’. If Red Bull were excluded from the standings from every race held so far, Alonso would already have four victories this season. The only two drivers to beat him in a race this year not driving a Red Bull were Lewis Hamilton, who finished second in Australia, and Charles Leclerc, who finished third in Baku in the only race where Alonso failed to finish on the podium.