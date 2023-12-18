After the long-awaited season finale of 'At the bottom there is room', a new family series will hit the screens America TV. Is about 'Super Ada', a musical comedy that will bring back actress Maricarmen Marín and that promises to conquer the Peruvian public with its fun and refreshing story. Just days away from finding out if 'Macael' will become a reality in 'AFHS', the television channel has been sharing exciting advances about its next production.

What will 'Super Ada' be about?

Get ready because 'Super Ada' It will make you laugh out loud and “will be the perfect escape for your hot summer days,” América TV announced on its social networks.

Although the new family series does not yet have an official synopsis, from the previews we know that it will follow Ada and her life, full of joys, struggles, music and a blossoming love with a handsome heartthrob. In the trailers, the character Maricarmen Marin She is described as an empowered, crazy, risky and in love woman. Furthermore, it is known that she is the mother of a girl and that she is faced with the revelation that her own biological parent is not who she always believed, but another woman.

Preview of 'Super Ada'. Photo: Capture América TV

When does 'Super Ada' premiere on América TV?

Confirmed by América TV: 'Súper Ada' hits Peruvian screens in the third week of the new year, specifically on Monday, January 15, 2024.

What time will 'Super Ada' air?

'Súper Ada' will be broadcast in prime time on América TV; that is, during prime time. The exact broadcast time is to be announced.

When is the end of 'At the bottom there is room'?

Meanwhile, América TV announced that 'There is room at the bottom' is in the last chapters of its season 10. The series, written by Gigio Aranda, would be ending on Friday, December 22.

As a fact, in the fictional story the respective weddings of Joel with Patty and Macarena with Mike have been set for December 22.

