A 44-year-old man got into a life-threatening situation while stand-up paddling (SUP) on the Inn in Tyrol (Austria). Rescue came at the last second.

Kufstein – Stand-up paddling has enjoyed increasing popularity in recent years. Originally used on the sea, the SUP is particularly suitable for standing water such as lakes, but it is also popular on rivers. However, this requires a certain level of skill, especially when the current is strong.

Standing wave attracted SUP paddlers to Austria

In Angath in the Kufstein district in Austria there is a standing wave in the Inn loop there, which a 44-year-old wanted to try out with his son (12) with the SUP on Monday evening around 7 p.m.

Loud ORF the two attached the SUP to the bank with a rope and a throwbag to prevent it from drifting off. The 44-year-old surfed, but fell, the strong current of the raging mountain river drove him downstream, he wrapped himself around the safety line and was no longer able to free himself from it. A dramatic situation: The SUP paddler was repeatedly pulled under the water and had already lost consciousness.

With combined forces they fought for their father’s life

The son shouted loudly for help. A 40-year-old, who was walking with his daughter along the Innschleife, heard the calls and rushed to help. With combined forces, the man and the twelve-year-old managed to rescue his father from the raging river. The helper fetched an ambulance, the rescue workers called had to revive the 44-year-old. He was responsive again when he came to the hospital in Kufstein for clarification.

A 24-year-old who drowned in Lake Wolfsee in Fiss (also in Tyrol) on Monday night was less fortunate. A tragedy happened in Italy just a few days ago. A young woman drowns trying to save her little brother from the water.