Wednesday, August 21, 2024
Suomussalmi | The river was driven over with forestry machinery – Thousands of endangered mussels died

August 21, 2024
Suomussalmi | The river was driven over with forestry machinery – Thousands of endangered mussels died
Metsähallitus made a request to the police to investigate the matter.

Suomussalmen The Metsähallitus estimates that even thousands of highly endangered river pearl mussels have died in Hukkajoki due to the use of forest machinery. The Oulu police will inform about the matter, which is investigating the matter as a suspected gross nature conservation crime.

Metsähallitus made an investigation request to the police, according to which a forest machine and a forest tractor have been used in the Hukkajoki area where the river pearl mussel occurs.

The police are currently investigating the events and the parties involved.

At this stage of the preliminary investigation, no further information is given about the number of suspects or other details of the case, says the head of the investigation, the crime commissioner Tiina Lehmus in the police bulletin.

