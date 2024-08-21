Suomussalmi | The biologist arrived at the river and saw how the forest machine rumbled over the endangered mussels

Suomussalmi|The damage left by the forestry machine is now being quickly repaired in Suomussalmi, where endangered and protected river pearl mussels are transported to safety.

Mussel river Stora Enso, the forest company that ordered the spoiling fellings, admits that it knew that there are river pearl mussels in the river.

The forest machine has been repeatedly driven over the clear-water Hukkajoki in Suomussalmi, which is deadly for river pearl mussels. Because of crossings, sand, mud and logging residues have entered the water.

The destruction happened by chance, when the researchers commissioned by the project that monitors the shells went to check the condition of the mussels in mid-August.

You could immediately see from Raaku that everything was not normal, says the biologist Myyri Sysvesi. He and his co-worker were surveying the craters.

The sound of the forest machine was heard, and later they saw it crossing the river, Sysivesi says. He says that he told the driver that driving across the river is illegal, because it is the habitat of wild animals.

“To that, he only stated that we have left this protection zone after all.”

According to Sysvedi, despite this, the plane crossed the river again after the conversation. Sysvesi filmed a video from the spot, which according to him is exactly this crossing. It shows how a machine moving on tracks scrambles over a rocky stream towards the clearing on the opposite bank.

Police investigates the matter as a suspect as a gross nature conservation crime. The pearl mussel is a protected species.

The forestry company Stora Enso announced on Monday that it was its logging area. Otherwise, the company has been silent about the events.

Director of Communications Ingrid Peuran according to the company does not comment on events while the police investigation is in progress.

It has been known in advance that there are roaches in the river, Peura tells HS. He does not comment on how the operators of logging have been instructed to take this fact into account.

According to Peura, protected areas and protected species are taken into account in logging.

Is the information about them recorded in the plans or are the issues discussed verbally with the employees, so that the information is sure to reach everyone?

“That certainly varies on a case-by-case basis.”

It has been agreed that experts from Metsähallitus will give instructions on what repair work to do now, says Peura. Will Stora Enso still pay for the work?

“It will probably be clear later. Now it’s important to get the job done.”

The raku has been settled, and the value of one raku has been set at 589 euros. If there are thousands of dead, millions in compensation could be paid.

Now let’s try save what can be saved. That’s what Metsähallitus’ project manager says Pirkko-Liisa Luhtawho answers the phone from Hukkajoki.

The water below the tracks is visibly tangled, says Luhta. He is the head of the project reviving the populations of river pearl mussels and has put other work aside for the rescue operation.

“My mouth dropped open. After all, it’s unsightly.”

The bottom of the river is dirty and in need of cleaning already in an area of ​​hundreds of meters, Luhta estimates. According to his calculations, more than 3,000 raw materials have already been moved from an area of ​​about 50 meters.

Some of the excavated clams are dead, some in their gills. They are carried upstream to safety in buckets.

Forest machines have left deep ruts at the crossing.

in Finland there are only a little more than 150 raws in the stream, says Luhta. According to him, Hukkajoki has been rare because its bottom has never been dredged for swimming.

“You could say that it is in natural condition. The stones have been where time has put them.”

The highly endangered raakku was pacified in 1955. They have almost disappeared from a large part of Finland due to damming of rivers and forestry, among other things.

They are so-called key species, which means that with their disappearance, many other species will also disappear.

Raakku is good in Hukkajoki, or at least it used to be. A healthy mussel closes when touched, but those taken from cloudy water do not react, according to Luhta.

The cracks are covered in sand and discolored, Luhta describes. Clams cannot breathe in such an environment.

“It is not known what will be found under the sand and mud that has come in the past couple of weeks.”

The drive has already been blocked so that nothing more would spill into the water. They are trying to get the sand vacuumed out of the sand, Luhta says.

What if the researchers who noticed the destruction had not come? That would have been very possible.

Not every site in the project is surveyed every year, Luhta says. Or if it had been early summer, there would not have been any destruction yet.

Recommendation is that a 50-meter protection zone is left on the edges of the stream during felling, if there are river pearl mussels. The zone would protect the stream from runoff and warming of the water.

However, it is not wide enough at Hukkajoki either, estimates Pirkko-Liisa Luhta from Metsähallitus. Of course, the trees have been completely cordoned off at the track, but elsewhere it seems narrow to him.

So things seem to have gone wrong in many ways at Hukkajoki.

“Probably many”, Luhta laughs. “Could you come up with something else that could have been done wrong?”