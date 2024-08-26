Monday, August 26, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Suomussalmi mussel destruction | Vihreiden Pitko Yelella: State subsidies should be able to be recovered from the cause of nature destruction

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 26, 2024
in World Europe
0
Suomussalmi mussel destruction | Vihreiden Pitko Yelella: State subsidies should be able to be recovered from the cause of nature destruction
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Opposition member of parliament, chairman of the environment committee Jenni Pitko (green) proposed conditions for state subsidies in the A-studio on Monday, where causing natural destruction would lead to recovery.

Read the summary

The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human.

Green MP Jenni Pitko demands a review of the conditions of state subsidies for those who commit environmental crimes.

Environment Minister Kai Mykkänen reminds that the current law enables the payment of compensation.

The forestry company Stora Enso has apologized for the events in Hukkajoki and promised to compensate for the damage and restoration work.

Mykkänen plans to invite wood lifters to a consultation to improve industry practices.

Environmental Committee chairman, MP for the Greens Jenni Pitko demanded on Monday that the state review the support conditions if the recipient of the support commits an environmental crime. According to Pitko, who appeared in Yle’s A-studio, subsidies should be able to be recovered if the recipient causes natural destruction.

“I think it’s pretty outrageous that big companies get state subsidies and cause environmental harm,” Pitko said, referring to the state subsidies acknowledged by Stora Enso, which operated in Hukkajoki.

In the same the minister of the environment interviewed in the program Kai Mykkänen According to (kok), the idea of ​​recovering subsidies is “morally justified”. At the same time, however, Mykkänen reminded that already based on the current law, millions of compensations will be paid for the Hukkajoki case.

Previously CEO of the forestry company Stora Enso Hans Sohlström has apologized for the events in Hukkajoki. A huge number of logs have been destroyed after the contractor used by the forest company drove across the river contrary to instructions.

Stora Enso has also promised to compensate for the damage and restoration work.

Minister of the Environment Mykkänen said in the A-studio that he intends to invite key wood lifters to a consultation within two weeks, in order to improve the industry’s practices in the future.

“Companies need to restore compliance with the law,” Mykkänen said.

According to Mykkänen, the ministry will conduct an investigation, which will review the possible toughening of criminal sanctions, the expansion of the application of natural disasters, and the tightening of the obligation to be aware.

Mute said that he is ready to look at the regulation of buffer zones by law as well. Protected area refers to an area created next to a threatened area, where forest work should not be done.

However, the quick public commitment of the forest companies is the one that can be done right away, the minister pointed out.

“In practice, it significantly stops the risk of someone going to destroy the roaches in this way in a too narrow protective lane.”

#Suomussalmi #mussel #destruction #Vihreiden #Pitko #Yelella #State #subsidies #recovered #nature #destruction

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Sudan | A dam broke in Sudan: according to the UN, the homes of 50,000 people were destroyed or damaged in the floods

Sudan | A dam broke in Sudan: according to the UN, the homes of 50,000 people were destroyed or damaged in the floods

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Comments

No comments to show.
No Result
View All Result

Email us: [email protected]