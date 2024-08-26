Suomussalmi mussel destruction | Vihreiden Pitko Yelella: State subsidies should be able to be recovered from the cause of nature destruction

Suomussalmi’s mussel destruction|Opposition member of parliament, chairman of the environment committee Jenni Pitko (green) proposed conditions for state subsidies in the A-studio on Monday, where causing natural destruction would lead to recovery.

Environmental Committee chairman, MP for the Greens Jenni Pitko demanded on Monday that the state review the support conditions if the recipient of the support commits an environmental crime. According to Pitko, who appeared in Yle’s A-studio, subsidies should be able to be recovered if the recipient causes natural destruction.

“I think it’s pretty outrageous that big companies get state subsidies and cause environmental harm,” Pitko said, referring to the state subsidies acknowledged by Stora Enso, which operated in Hukkajoki.

In the same the minister of the environment interviewed in the program Kai Mykkänen According to (kok), the idea of ​​recovering subsidies is “morally justified”. At the same time, however, Mykkänen reminded that already based on the current law, millions of compensations will be paid for the Hukkajoki case.

Previously CEO of the forestry company Stora Enso Hans Sohlström has apologized for the events in Hukkajoki. A huge number of logs have been destroyed after the contractor used by the forest company drove across the river contrary to instructions.

Stora Enso has also promised to compensate for the damage and restoration work.

Minister of the Environment Mykkänen said in the A-studio that he intends to invite key wood lifters to a consultation within two weeks, in order to improve the industry’s practices in the future.

“Companies need to restore compliance with the law,” Mykkänen said.

According to Mykkänen, the ministry will conduct an investigation, which will review the possible toughening of criminal sanctions, the expansion of the application of natural disasters, and the tightening of the obligation to be aware.

Mute said that he is ready to look at the regulation of buffer zones by law as well. Protected area refers to an area created next to a threatened area, where forest work should not be done.

However, the quick public commitment of the forest companies is the one that can be done right away, the minister pointed out.

“In practice, it significantly stops the risk of someone going to destroy the roaches in this way in a too narrow protective lane.”