Suomussalmi mussel destruction | This kind of destruction should not happen, says Paula Lehtomäki of Metsäindustrien

Suomussalmi’s mussel destruction|“Strengthening nature measures is a lifeline in the industry,” says Metsäteollisuus ry CEO Paula Lehtomäki. The organization is the trustee of forestry companies.

Forestry it is necessary to ensure that people have good knowledge and the right attitude at every point of the value chain, says the CEO of Metsäteollisuus ry Paula Lehtomäki.

“There’s still plenty to do,” he says.

Lehtomäki commented this way about river pearl mussels destroy Suomussalmi’s Hukkajoki. By value chain, he means the stages of the forest industry from forest to processing.

It is estimated that thousands of river pearl mussels died when a forestry machine at Stora Enso’s construction site ran over a mussel deposit and caused the river to silt up. According to estimates, the same section had been driven over hundreds of times. The pearl mussel is a highly endangered species.

The police are investigating the incident as a gross nature conservation crime. Stora Enso has said that it bears its responsibility in the matter, both environmentally and financially.

“This is a terribly sad incident and I, like the entire forest industry, are very sorry for this. Under no circumstances should this kind of destruction happen,” says Lehtomäki.

Surroundings- and climate minister Kai Mykkänen (kok) hoped on Friday that the forestry sector would publicly commit together to leave a 50-meter protection zone along raw rivers, where no trees will be cut down.

Is the forest industry going to make such a commitment?

“We haven’t had time to collectively discuss the matter yet. In itself, of course, protection zones according to recommendations and certificates are a very important thing in our everyday work. It is still difficult to say on behalf of our entire membership”, Lehtomäki answers.

The protection zone prevents sand and mud from flowing into the water from the logging site. The shade of the trees that remain in place also helps the roaches.

The Kainuu ely center also recommended a protection zone for the Stora Enso site, and according to the company, this is already part of their internal guidelines.

About politicians for example, MP for errors Jenni Pitko has demanded that the protection zone be entered into law. Lehtomäki has no position on whether this should be done.

“Of course, you always have to remember that if the instructions and recommendations have not been followed or the process has failed, you always have to find out what went wrong,” says Lehtomäki.

He still can’t judge what exactly this case is about.

Lehtomäki also reminds us that whenever we talk about taking areas out of economic use, we also talk about the rights and role of the land owner. In general, the forestry industry hopes that the legislation and various instructions would be as clear as possible.

Stora Enson the case came to light by chance, when a biologist who was mapping the wild population happened to be there at the time of the destruction.

Is this an isolated case, or is it possible that such indifference is revealed in the industry and in Finland more broadly?

“It is hard for me to think that indifference would be revealed or would be very widespread due to the fact that truly strengthening nature activities and diversity is not only a matter of duty but also a condition of life in the industry. Only a vibrant forest nature can provide us with the raw material that enables a competitive forest industry to function.”

Is it possible that something like this would happen again or more cases would be revealed?

“After all, this is a matter of massive environmental destruction, and I think that as such it is very exceptional.”

Paula Lehtomäki is a long-term centrist politician and served, among other things, as Finland’s Minister of the Environment in 2007–2011.