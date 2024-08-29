Suomussalmi mussel destruction | The picture shows that the same rough spots have been run over before – there were no consequences for the perpetrator

The Hukkajoki rocks have been driven over before. Even then, they suffered, but the matter did not progress to the police, despite the photo evidence.

Finns the shocking mussel destruction was not an isolated incident, even on the river in question.

A photo taken from 2014 of the shore of Suomussalmi’s Hukkajoki shows that the same place has been driven over raw pearl shells before.

A nature conservation expert working at Metsähallitus Eero Moilanen the photo taken in the summer of 2014 shows the tracks of the forest machine. They cross the Hukkajoki from the same point as this summer.

The tracks are not as rugged as this summer. You can still see from them that it has been exceeded numerous times.

In 2012, thinning felling was carried out on the banks of the Hukkajoki in the same area where the clear-cut felling that led to the suspicion of a crime began in August 2024.

Presumably, the traces of the ten-year-old picture were created just in 2012. In thinning felling, less wood has to be transported than in open felling. That would explain the fact that the mark in the 2014 picture doesn’t look as bad as in the pictures from this August.

In addition, at the time of taking the picture, two years have passed since the felling. Two spring floods have had time to wash away the traces of damage and dead roaches from the place.

Moilanen remembers that he went to take a picture because someone had reported his observation to the Kainuu ely center.

The river’s raw deposit was already known to Metsähallitus at that time. Even then, overdriving was a potential nature conservation crime. However, it is not known to HS whether the forest owner and the felling operator knew about the mussels at that time.

The large forest owner who sold the trees has not responded to any of HS’s contacts.

The obvious author of the criminal report would have been Kainuu ely center at that time as well. The Ely Center monitors compliance with the Nature Conservation Act.

However, the Kainuu ely center says that the investigation request was not made in 2014 for one reason or another.

“There was no request for an investigation into it at that time,” confirms the manager of the area of ​​responsibility of the Kainuu ely center Sari Myllyoja.

According to Myllyoja, the personnel has changed, and the internal investigation has not yet revealed why the matter was not reported to the police.

Photo taken by Moilanen believes that the mussel disaster that is shaking Finland now would hardly have happened if something had followed from the overrun last time.

“Definitely it would have prevented it. At least in this area.”

He remembers seeing crushed seashells in the river around the time the photo was taken in the summer of 2014. He and his colleagues also noticed that there was an extraordinary amount of dead and sick clams downstream from the crossing.

Moilanen says that after that incident, more able-bodied rascals from upstream have had time to move to the place. Even the raw materials move. They were driven over this summer.

In this summer’s mapping, the density of roach above the overpass was twice as high as in the river section below.

An observation historic aerial photos support the previous overrun.

From them you can see the 2012 thinning. After that, a crossing groove and a connecting route have appeared on the river bank, along which it has been possible to take the trees to the forest road on the north bank of the river.

The river crossing can be seen in the 2015 aerial photo

In the aerial photo taken in 2015, you can see that the river has been crossed. Information about rock formations is not usually shared publicly, but HS publishes the Land Survey’s openly available aerial photo, because Hukkajoki and also the crossing site have been so widely publicized and because the topic is the subject of significant social debate.

The same river crossing route can be seen as a depression in the land surface elevation model from 2020 produced by the National Land Survey’s laser scanning.

The previous use of the route fights against the notion that the river crossing in 2024 was just the whim of one motorbike driver.

Aerial photos and maps also show that already in 2012, as now, there would have been forest roads on the south side of the river along which the wood could have been transported without disturbing the almost natural raw river.

Those alternative forest roads are about half a kilometer away from the edge of the logging area.

The same The route crossing Hukkajoki was now used from the end of summer 2024 for Stora Enso’s logging, in connection with which the endangered mussel deposit was driven hundreds of times.

The ely center and a biologist who happened to be there during the felling warned in advance about the occurrence. The Ely center sent its instructions on the need to protect the forest floor to both Stora Enso and the forest owner. It prohibited crossing the river at the raw deposit and ordered to avoid all kinds of washing into the river.

One logical and legal route to transport the logs would have been through the nearby Metsähallitus road.

There would have been alternatives for crossing the river

The observational photo made on top of the 2015 aerial photo shows that there were other roads near the logging area in both 2012 and 2024 along which the wood could have been transported.

Evening newspaper found outthat Stora Enso, which was responsible for logging, had not asked Metsähallitus for permission to use that road before logging started this summer. A road use fee should have been paid to Metsähallitus for using the road.

The river crossings of the forest machine loaded with logs crushed the mussels directly, but the greater damage is caused by mud and sand, which has flowed downstream in tons to suffocate the mussels and their embryos. The mess extends hundreds of meters downstream.

The police are investigating the act as a gross nature conservation crime.

Sand and soil were moved with shovels and buckets from the bed of Hukkajoki on Friday last week. The suffocating animals left over from the run-over had already been moved above the run-over area with buckets. Stora Enso employees have also been helping with mud shoveling.

Very the endangered river pearl mussel requires a clear river and a clean and oxygenated gravel bed to reproduce. Mud blocks the gravel pit. There are about 150 pearl mussel rivers in Finland, but only in a very small part of them the mussel can reproduce.

Forest drains that collect silt in the streams and damming of rivers, which prevent salmon from entering the rivers, have killed the brook trout. Raaku’s glochidio larvae spend their first year in the gills of salmon.

In Finland south of Oulu, there are only two raw rivers suitable for reproduction. In others, the old individuals are still alive and the population dies out when they die. Raakku can live to be over 200 years old.

Young crayfish have been found in Hukkajoki in the past, but the suitability of the polluted bottom for breeding has now been lost or endangered. Renovation is being attempted in some desperate ways.

Eero Moilanen, who took the photo in 2014, has been carrying silt from the bottom of the river to the forest with a bucket for the past few days.