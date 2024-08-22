Suomussalmi mussel destruction | The employees of Metsähallitus carried thousands of raccoons to safety

Suomussalmi’s mussel destruction|Metsähallitus project manager Pirkko-Liisa Luhta cannot yet assess the extent of the destruction, but states that she has not come across an incident of the same scale before.

Metsähallitus continues urgent rescue work in Suomussalmi’s Hukkajoki, which aims to contain the damage that was revealed at Stora Enso’s logging site last week.

The Metsähallitus estimated on Wednesday that up to thousands of river pearl mussels have died in Hukkajoki, when forestry machines have driven over the river. The matter is being investigated by the Oulu police.

Metsähallitus project manager Pirkko-Liisa Luhta told HS on Thursday morning that the work continued early in the morning. There were eight employees there.

“We have moved about 3,500 of these raw materials upstream with buckets. From there, however, we start to run out of space, so the carrying distances will soon be very long,” said Luhta.

In the morning, the tracks of the machines were covered, and the next step was filtering the water with a bottom cleaning pump.

“We are now tuning the pump into operation and starting to do a shell opening study on the raws, which will help us find out what the condition of the raws is at the moment.”

Flood meadow said that vandalism happens from time to time, and not all cases are ever reported.

So far, he is unable to assess whether the destruction in Suomussalmi is the most extensive in Finland.

“However, nothing similar comes to mind in the past 25 years. I’ve given several wilderness presentations to schoolchildren, and even the children know very well that you can’t drive in wilderness areas, for example, on ATVs, because it can be really expensive,” he said.