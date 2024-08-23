Suomussalmi mussel destruction | Stora Enso’s largest shareholder: “The case is very serious”

Suomussalmi’s mussel destruction|Solidium does not take a direct stand on Minister Mykkänen’s demand that Stora Enso should fully compensate for the damages and renovation work caused.

Forestry company Stora Enso’s largest shareholder, the Finnish state investment company Solidium, considers the destruction of river pearl mussels very serious.

Solidium’s investment director responsible for Stora Enso Annareetta Lumme-Timonen the environment minister does not want to take a direct stand at this stage Kai Mykkänen (cook) to the requirementthat Stora Enso should fully compensate for the damages and renovation work caused.

“This case is very serious and unfortunate. We always require all our companies to act responsibly. The preliminary investigation is underway and in time it will be clear what Stora Enso’s liability for damages is,” says Lumme-Timonen.

The court decides on damages. The police suspect a gross nature conservation crime in the case.

Metsähallitus according to a report made to the police, thousands of river pearl mussels have died in Hukkajoki, located in Suomussalmi, when forestry machines have driven over the river. The river pearl mussel is an endangered species.

“Solidium’s position is that the company’s reputation has been damaged by the incident,” says Lumme-Timonen.