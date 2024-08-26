Suomussalmi mussel destruction | Stora Enso’s CEO visited Hukkajoki, where thousands of mussels died: “We pay what is needed”

Oulu

“It looked badreally bad,” described Stora Enso’s CEO Hans Sohlström his impression of the clam disaster on Monday. Sohlström met the media at the company’s Oulun office after first visiting Suomussalmi’s Hukkajoki.

According to estimates, thousands of river pearl mussels have died in the river when forestry machines have repeatedly driven over the river. On Monday, about 40 employees repaired the tracks on site, 30 of them from Stora Enso and the rest from Metsähallitus.

“All colleagues from Stora Enso and many others share the feeling of sadness and disappointment. How could this have happened, such a significant environmental damage and a serious matter? The process has gone wrong,” said Sohlström.

Stora Enso said on Monday that they have stopped logging in all of Finland in all such sites where there are restrictions related to environmental protection.

According to Sohlström, there are a few dozen of these “sensitive sites”, and they are located in different parts of Finland.

“We have stopped the logging of sensitive sites. The sites are ones that have environmental restrictions, and we go through these areas to make sure the conditions are right.”

Logging has been suspended until the operating instructions, logging plans and risks related to these sites have been reassessed. All irregularities that may be revealed will be evaluated in cooperation with the authorities, the company said.

“We believe and hope that Hukkajoki is an isolated case. With these precautionary measures, we want to make sure of that,” said Sohlström.

The aim is to make the assessment as quickly as possible.

The CEO emphasized the company’s responsibility for the Hukkajoki incident. “Even though there were subcontractors at work, we bear the responsibility for the whole thing,” he said.

The police are investigating a gross nature conservation crime in Hukkajoki. At the same time, the company has also conducted an internal investigation after the incident, the aim of which has been to find out how and where mistakes were made.

HS asked From Sohlström and Stora Enso’s forest manager From Janne Partasehas the company had a discussion with Hukkajoki’s contractor.

“This Stora Enso contractor has been contacted after this incident, but I don’t know more about the discussions,” said Partanen.

How did this happen in the first place?

“Finding that out is under way. It involves consulting many people and parties, and that’s why it takes time,” said Sohlström.

Who made the logging plan for Hukkajoki?

“As far as I understand, the felling plan and the timber sale were made by our forestry expert, and as far as I understand, he made a normal felling plan in connection with the timber sale. In other respects, this planning process is part of the investigation work that is currently being done,” said Partanen.

Was the contractor hired by Stora Enso or the landowner?

“This was Stora Enso’s construction site and Stora Enso’s contractor,” said Partanen.

Who went through the felling plan with the contractor and how?

“It’s part of the investigation of how the review took place,” Partanen stated.

How wide was the protection lane on Hukkajoki, and at what point was the crossing of the river with forest machines planned?

“This is also part of the investigation. This is now being reviewed, how these are planned”, replied Partanen.

Stora Enso said that it had already committed to the use of the 50-meter protection zone to be left along the Räakkujoki river. In the case of Hukkajoki, the instruction on the protection zone was apparently not followed.

Finland the vast majority of forests are certified. With certification, it can be shown that forests are used responsibly and sustainably.

Although most are certified, there are also forest farms and forest owners that have not been assessed. This was also the case in Hukkajoki.

“As far as I understand, this forest farm was not certified. Stora Enso’s minimum requirement or basic level is PEFC certification, and if the space is not certified, we agree with the forest owner at the time of the transaction that PEFC certification is followed in the felling. This was also done in this case,” said Partanen.

Stora Enso announced on Monday that it has quickly started additional training for all those working in wood procurement chains.

“We already have extensive training related to environmental regulations. However, we have now determined that more training is needed. It has been started immediately and it focuses specifically on compliance with environmental guidelines,” said Sohlström.

In addition the company’s program of measures includes an inspection of the planning, implementation and control processes of wood procurement, which will start soon. External experts are used to assist in the inspection.

“We want to check our processes to see how they can be improved. We are really sorry for the environmental damage to Hukkajoki and apologize for it,” said Sohlström.

He assured that the company will do everything possible so that a similar situation cannot happen again.

“We are not yet able to estimate how big the bill will be. We don’t know what sums are being talked about, but we will pay what is needed,” said Sohlström.

The company has said that it is glad that the incident came to light. It helps to change the ways of doing things so that the damage does not happen again.

Stora Enso announced on Friday that it is participating in the wildlife protection program called Life Revives and said that it supports the restoration work started on site by Metsähallitus. The company has not disclosed the sums.