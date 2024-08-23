Suomussalmi mussel destruction | Stora Enso’s CEO responds to Mykkänen’s demands

Suomussalmi’s mussel destruction|Stora Enso CEO Hans Sohlström says that what happened at Hukkajoki is completely against the company’s values, operating methods and guidelines. “This is a very serious matter, a very serious matter.”

It’s obviousthat Stora Enso bears its responsibility for the loss of pearl mussels in Suomussalmi both environmentally and financially, says the company’s CEO Hans Sohlström.

In an interview with HS, Sohlström is the Minister of the Environment Kai Mykkänen (cook) requirements about how the company and the forest industry should react to the events in Hukkajoki.

Roughly thousands of river pearl mussels died when a forest machine at Stora Enso’s construction site drove over the mussel deposits an estimated 300 times and caused the river to become silted.

The pearl mussel is a highly endangered species. Before the damage, Hukkajoki was among the top ten performances in Finland.

According to Mykkänen, it must be absolutely clear that Stora Enso, as the customer and the operator of the fellings, will fully compensate for the damage and restoration work that is currently being done on Hukkajoki.

According to the report left by Metsähallitus to the police, it is estimated that up to thousands of river pearl mussels died in Hukkajoki when Stora Enso’s forestry machines drove over the river last week.

Sohlström does not take a detailed position on compensation for the time being.

He says that Stora Enso will now first of all find out what has happened, map the damage and do everything to minimize the damage.

“We are cooperating with Metsähallitus for the best time there to minimize these damages. And the police investigation is in progress and the compensation issues will be resolved after the investigation is completed,” he says.

“But it is clear that Stora Enso bears its responsibility in this case both environmentally and financially.”

The police are investigating the incident as a gross nature conservation crime.

Stora Enso knew about the occurrence of mussels and had secured it from the supervisory authority clear instructions.

Mute also suggested that Stora Enso should compensate for the damage by investing in raw protection now also in other parts of the country.

Sohlström says that this is how it is done. The company announced on Friday that it has decided to participate in the raw material protection program called Life Revives. The matter has been agreed with Metsähallitus.

“Participating in the wild animal protection program will not repair the damage that has already happened, but it is the least we can do in this case,” says Sohlström.

For now, he does not comment on the amount of participation in the program. It has been mutually agreed with Metsähallitus that right now the priority is to repair the damage and prevent further damage in Hukkajoki, he says.

“Stora Enso supports the restoration work started on site by Metsähallitus both financially and materially.”

Life Revives is a project that focuses on the conservation of river pearl mussel. The goal of the project is to revive the populations of the river pearl mussel in Finland, Sweden and Estonia. In total, approximately 85 kilometers of raw streams are being renovated. So far, 12 organizations from three different countries have participated in the project.

The project is coordinated by the Department of Bio and Environmental Sciences of the University of Jyväskylä.

I will mute the third message was aimed at the entire forest sector due to the incident. The industry could jointly commit to leaving a 50-meter protection zone along the banks of raw rivers, where no trees will be cut down.

Such a zone effectively prevents sand and silt from flowing into the water from the logging site, and it also helps the forest by leaving shade trees in place.

Such a protection zone was also recommended by the Kainuu ely center to Stora Enso in the logging bordering the Hukkajoki, which caused the damage.

“We have committed to that a long time ago. It’s part of our own internal guidelines,” says Sohlström.

“That is, this 50-meter protection zone, it has long been part of our way of working and our instructions. So it’s easy to commit to it, because we’ve already committed to it before,” he continues.

Hukkajoki in this case, the protection zone is not shown as observed.

Sohlström says that now we have to find out what went wrong in the case. It is also necessary to find out how to avoid something similar from happening in the future.

“This is a really serious matter, a very serious matter. And of course we are very sorry for what happened.”

“It is clear that our instructions have been acted against. And we have very high responsibility requirements and clear operating instructions. And what has happened now is completely against our values, our ways of working and our instructions.”

Sohlström says he thinks it’s good that the case came to light. It helps to develop, among other things, own processes, supervision, training and training of subcontractors.

In your opinion, how is it possible that this happened?

“That’s exactly what we’re looking into right now.”

“So it is clear that our instructions have not been followed. And that means that then something has gone wrong here, something has gone wrong, and that issue is now being investigated here.”

“And of course, based on that report, we will also change our operating methods so that serious damage cannot happen again.”