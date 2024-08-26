Suomussalmi mussel destruction | Stora Enso suspends logging in all environmentally sensitive sites

Suomussalmi’s mussel destruction|According to CEO Hans Sohlström, Stora Enso’s credibility has taken a serious hit.

Forestry company Stora Enso announces that it will suspend logging in Finland at all sites where there are restrictions due to the Water Act, Forestry Act or Nature Conservation Act.

According to the company, logging will be suspended until the operating instructions, logging plans and risks of these sites have been reassessed. Any irregularities that may be revealed are evaluated in cooperation with the authorities.

“Stora Enso’s credibility has taken a serious hit. We had already achieved a pioneer reputation in terms of responsibility, and now trust in us is being put to the test. For Stora Enso, it is of the utmost importance to be a responsible and reliable operator. I will do everything in my power to restore trust in Stora Enso”, CEO Hans Sohlström says in the announcement.

He considers it positive that the carelessness that happened in Hukkajoki came to light.

Metsähallitus according to a report made to the police, thousands of river pearl mussels have died in Hukkajoki, located in Suomussalmi, because the river has been driven over by forest machines. The river pearl mussel is an endangered species.

The police suspect a gross nature conservation crime in the case.

"The best rule and the most important principle is worthless if it is not implemented in practice. We have already initiated numerous changes, the aim of which is to ensure that something similar cannot happen again."

Stora Enso also says that it has started new additional training on environmental policy and guidelines with its employees, contractors and subcontractors. Everyone involved in the company’s wood procurement value chain participates in the training. The trainings, which have started immediately, focus on compliance with environmental guidelines.

“Respecting nature and nurturing its diversity are our and the entire forest industry’s lifeblood. The rules and instructions must be known and they must be followed in our various value chains, regardless of whether it is our own or our partner’s employees,” CEO Sohlström says in the press release.

Currently, restoration work is underway in Hukkajoki under the leadership of Metsähallitus to save the skunks and their habitat. In addition to Metsähallitus professionals and researchers, dozens of company employees also participate in the restoration work.

“Stora Enso bears its responsibility both financially and environmentally. It goes without saying that we will cover the costs of ongoing restoration. Thank you to Metsähallitus and the researchers already now for the work that has been done on the river,” says CEO Sohlström.