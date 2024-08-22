Suomussalmi mussel destruction | Stora Enso director: The important thing now is to limit the damage, responsibility and compensation will be assessed later

Suomussalmi’s mussel destruction|Stora Enso’s logging killed a significant number of endangered river pearl mussels. The country manager refuses to say what went wrong in the case.

Forestry company Stora Enso still does not share its own view on why the native river of the rakku was destroyed by the company’s logging in Suomussalmi.

The company knew about the occurrence of the highly endangered river pearl mussel, or the raccoon, in Hukkajoki. Despite this, the forest machines took a shortcut across the river, and in addition, the recommended strip of wood was not left to protect the water on the bank.

Country manager of Stora Enso Seppo Parvi still can’t say what all went wrong in the case.

According to the company’s instructions, a plan is drawn up for all fellings, in which protection needs are taken into account.

The plan is sent to harvesting entrepreneurs automatically via the information system, says Stora Enso’s director of communications Ingrid Peura. At the same time, according to him, information about, for example, the boundaries of the logging area should be transferred directly even to the work machines.

Somewhere, therefore, the instructions have been acted against, but Parvi does not take a position on where. According to him, the logging plan for Suomussalmi was made by the company’s own experts. However, he does not open its contents citing that it is an internal company document.

Shellfish destruction revealed when biologists happened to be there. Would the case have been revealed if it hadn’t happened?

According to Parve, Stora Enso primarily trusts that the instructions and planning are so careful that things go right. Parvi cannot say to what extent the company carries out its own monitoring or inspection visits, which can be used to verify the preservation of conservation values.

According to him, the case is very rare. But how can you know that?

“Such cases don’t come up every day, every week or every month,” he says.

“After all, we have a very large number of logging sites, over 20,000 cuttings per year.”

Loft repeats many times that the company is sorry for what happened. He now considers it important to limit the damage and fix what can be fixed.

According to Parve, there is no intention to use the trees cut in the area. He does not comment on what is being done to the trees now and how high their sales value would be.

According to Parvi, there are Stora Enso employees in Suomussalmi assisting the ely center and Metsähallitus in the rescue work.

Stora Enso bears the responsibility that belongs to it, says Parvi. According to him, how it is responsible will become clear later.

He does not want to evaluate, for example, how the company plans to compensate for what happened financially. Stora Enso pays the equipment costs of the rescue work, but for example, he does not take a position on the final payer of the salary costs of government agencies.

Suffered Hukkajoki is one of the streams involved in the raukku protection project. There are still streams left Only two hundred in Finlandand now one of the few viable strains has been significantly damaged.

Parvi does not take a position on whether Stora Enso intends to support the protection of an endangered species by, for example, financing the conservation project in question.