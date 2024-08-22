Suomussalmi mussel destruction | Shellfish destruction is investigated as a crime, for which the sentence is always imprisonment

Suomussalmi’s mussel destruction|The police have carried out a technical investigation in Hukkajoki, but the interrogations have not started yet.

Suomussalmen The criminal investigation into the mussel destruction is likely to take several months. This is a very unusual criminal suspicion.

So far, the police have carried out a technical investigation at the scene of the destruction, but other investigative measures such as interrogations have not yet started, says the Oulu Police Department’s Crime Commissioner Tiina Lehmus.

“At this stage, the most important thing has been to prevent further damage. Next, we will discuss with the researchers how we are going to promote the investigation,” says Lehmus.

According to Metsähallitus, in connection with Stora Enso’s construction site in Hukkajoki, even thousands of river pearl mussels may have died when forestry machines have driven over the river.

The river pearl mussel is a very endangered species.

Police investigates the case as a serious nature conservation crime.

The crime title of the investigation alone tells you that it is not a usual criminal suspicion. A serious nature conservation crime is a very rare crime.

Last year and the year before, the police did not record any suspected crimes under this title. There have been two cases in the previous five years.

A serious nature conservation crime is always sentenced to imprisonment. The shortest possible prison sentence is four months and the longest four years.

Crime Commissioner At this stage, Lehmus does not want to estimate how many people may end up being suspected of a crime in the preliminary investigation.

On a general level, however, he says that in this type of case, criminal liability can extend beyond the perpetrator of the actual act in the organization, such as the management of the construction site.

“We’ll figure it out in this case,” says Lehmus.