Suomussalmi mussel destruction | “It feels like we’ve fallen back in time to the 1950s,” says Anni Kytömäki

Suomussalmi’s mussel destruction|“From the point of view of the future of humanity, disregard seems the most hopeless,” says writer Anni Kytömäki.

About river pearl mussels i.e. the raw Finlandia prize winner the novel Margarita (Gummerus, 2020) author Anni Kytömäki is shocked by the mass destruction of river pearl mussels in Suomussalmi’s Hukkajoki.

“It’s terrible news. It feels like we’ve fallen back in time to the 1950s,” Kytömäki tells HS on the phone.

Helsingin Sanomat reports on Wednesday that the use of Stora Enso’s forestry machinery is suspected of causing the death of thousands of critically endangered wildebeests. The river pearl mussels have died when logging machines have transported the wood by driving across the river. A lot of mud, sand and logging residues from the machines had ended up in Hukkajoki.

Kytömäki has heard of similar cases before, but what saddens him the most about the destruction of the Hukkajoki is probably the intentionality and recklessness associated with it.

“I have understood that the crossing of the river was continued, even though the biologists who were there said that it destroys endangered mussels.”

“From the point of view of the future of humanity, it is the lack of consideration that feels the most hopeless.”

To Kytömäki raws are a close topic. A scene very similar to the destruction of Hukkajoki is also included in him Margaritato his novel.

According to Kytömäki, the threats to wild animals have changed a lot over the years. At the time of pearl fishing, man broke down into individuals, since the 1950s, damming, dredging and runoff from agriculture and forestry have caused the most destruction to the species in general.

“In the 1950s, attempts were made to clean the waterways of bends and rocks, which destroyed the raw stocks. In addition, the destruction of salmon stocks related to damming also affects them, because the larvae of river pearl mussels grow in the gills of salmon fish. The fish are, as it were, the foster parents of the little crabs,” says Kytömäki.

According to Kytömäki, the destruction of Suomussalmi is an indication that forestry is too intensive from nature’s point of view.

“It is terribly difficult to reconcile it with the needs of other organisms.”

In Häme the grown-up writer became interested in raccoons when, as a high school student, he heard that they lived in the river along which he used to ride his bike. He thought it was amazing that a river pearl mussel could live to be over 200 years old. He was also fascinated by the fact that the species is evolutionarily so old.

“The river pearl mussel survived the asteroid impact that wiped out the dinosaurs from Earth. It’s sad that humans are more dangerous to this ancient species than a disaster from space.”