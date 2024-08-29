Suomussalmi mussel destruction | “Everything is definitely not in order” – Mykkänen explains the need for changes in the law

Suomussalmi’s mussel destruction|According to Mykkänen, environmental laws may also be changed as a result of the destruction of Hukkajoki.

Climate- and the Minister of the Environment Kai Mykkänen (kok) thinks that the management of the forest industry needs to concretely prove that the industry’s word can be trusted.

He says that the practices of the forest industry really need to be changed, even if by force of law, so that events like the brutal destruction of Suomussalmi’s Hukkajoki do not happen again.

Stora Enso said on Wednesday that it suspects that another stream crossing has been made in Kainuu, where the instructions of the company and the ely center have not been followed. According to Mykkänen, this shows that it was not an isolated case.

Yle reported on Thursdaythat large forest companies feel little need to change their operations. Stora Enso, Metsä Group and UPM have said that they are committed to Mykkänen’s demand for a 50-meter protection zone.

UPM says that no other changes have been made. Metsä Group, on the other hand, has multiplied its guidelines. According to Yle, Metsä Group and Stora Enso are shirking responsibility to the authorities so that the companies would automatically receive information about threatened nature from the authorities.

Mute says that there must be changes.

“You have to change your actions so that your actions match your words. In particular, the Hukkajoki case has not lived up to the hype, and even more so in an outrageous way. And the law has not even been followed. There are also indications from other cases,” says Mykkänen.

He says, however, that you shouldn’t act in a panic now.

“I have asked the environmental administration for a report through the ely centers, which in which province is exceptional and which is more common neglect,” says Mykkänen.

“Another thing then, is there a need to clarify new laws, for example regarding liability for damages. These are currently being investigated. The laws may be specified, but they are being carefully prepared.”

Mute will meet the management of the largest forest companies in a week and a half.

“They must be able to present what measures they use to ensure that their words can be trusted. And that the Finnish handshake works.”

He says that it is the common task of Finns to show that the Finnish forest industry is reliable both at home and abroad.

“Inevitably, this case has raised questions that have not been satisfactorily answered so far,” says Mykkänen.

“Everything is definitely not okay.”