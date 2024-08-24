Suomussalmi mussel destruction | Even Julius Caesar was fond of clams – This is how the river pearl mussel became an endangered species in Europe

Suomussalmi’s mussel destruction|Panu Oulasvirta, who has worked with raakkus for a long time, says that in Finland, compared to Norway and Sweden, the draining of forests and swamps has taxed the raakkus.

Suomussalmen The river pearl mussel that was destroyed by a forest machine in Hukkajoki is in dire straits worldwide.

The endangered skunk is found on the east coast of North America and in Europe, but the number of skunks has decreased in almost all areas of occurrence. Already in the 1980s, it was estimated that in Central Europe the species has disappeared in more than 95 percent of its original areas of occurrence.

Raakut came to the attention of the general public at the latest after it was revealed last week that at Stora Enso’s forest site has been driven repeatedly over the shell deposit. The police are investigating the case as a suspected gross nature conservation crime.

For years in the river, the number of dead bodies has decreased largely as a result of human actions, although the Hukkajoki case is exceptional in its scope.

Parasitism in salmon or trout is an essential part of the multi-stage reproduction process of raaku. It is believed that the mussel originally spread to different water bodies with the Atlantic salmon and later adapted to life also on trout.

The distribution of raaku in Europe largely follows the upwelling waters of the Atlantic salmon, states the report on the state of the mussel in the report from 2020.

“The best performances in Europe are in Norway and Sweden. There are cracks on the Russian side, but they have been poorly mapped. Surprisingly, there are also good positions in Scotland and Ireland,” says the author of the report Panu Oulasvirta. He is also a senior expert and owner of the research company Alleco.

“Compared to Finland, in Sweden and Norway, forest and swamp areas have not been drained in the same way, which has affected raw stock,” says Oulasvirta.

In Europe, the problem of the otters is the deterioration of their habitats, i.e. flowing rivers and streams, largely due to human activities. Mussels have become endangered both due to the damming of rivers and the pollution of waterways.

In the past, the raccoons were also burdened by pearl fishing, which ended in Finland in 1955 due to the sedation of the species. In order to find a pearl, you might have to kill even thousands of clams, but a high-quality pearl could mean wealth for the finder.

In Scotland, pearls were even valued so much that the crown of the Scottish monarch from 1540 has river pearl pearls, says the British Broadcasting Corporation BBC.

Raaku was already known to the ancient Romans. A Roman dictator obsessed with pearls Julius Caesar (100–44 BC) tried to take over Britain in 55 BC, according to his biographer, partly because of the river pearl mussel, says the BBC.

Mussel is a remarkably long-lived species, which is why they can be present in rivers and streams for a long time, even if reproduction has stopped. Rākku can live almost 200 years old.

In Europe, there are still naturally increasing populations of skunks in Ireland, Scotland, Norway, Sweden, Russia and Finland, according to the 2020 survey. In Central Europe, the crayfish breeds only in individual rivers.

There is less comprehensive information on the status of the raccoon in North America, but it is not believed to be as threatened there as in Europe.

Oulasvirta regrets that it is also difficult to get information about raw materials from Russia, with whom research cooperation has been interrupted since the country started the war of aggression in Ukraine in 2022.

In the past, it has been estimated that, for example, in the Varzugajoje on the Kola peninsula, even more than 100 million raccoons would live.

Free adequate actions are believed by the raw becoming extinct in a large part of its distribution area.

Actions have already been taken in many places. Oulasvirta says that, for example, in Central Europe, cultivation stations have been established for raaku, where raaku embryos are grown for implantation.

In Finland, for example, a project led by the University of Jyväskylä is underway projectwhich aims to improve the condition and habitats of the raw fish and its host fish in Finland, Sweden and Estonia.