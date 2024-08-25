Suomussalmi mussel destruction | Basic Finns’ Mäkelä: There has been too much news about Raaku

Suomussalmi’s mussel destruction|Based on an individual case, it is not worth promising changes to the law, says the chairman of the parliamentary group of Basic Finns.

Basic Finns chairman of the parliamentary group Jani Mäkelä says that the media’s coverage of the destruction of the dead in Suomussalmi has been excessive. In his opinion, it would not have been necessary to deal with the matter so extensively for several days.

“Of course, the incident is unfortunate and regrettable, and the authorities should investigate it,” Mäkelä tells HS.

“Of course it should be reported, but is it the number one topic for many days?”

In Mäkelä’s opinion, those who already have a negative attitude towards forestry are using the incident to attack the entire industry. For him, the media frenzy supports this effort.

This week it was found out that an estimated thousands of river pearl mussels have died in Suomussalmi’s Hukkajoki, when a forestry machine at Stora Enso’s construction site ran over a deposit of mussels and caused the river to become silted.

According to estimates, the same section had been driven over hundreds of times. The pearl mussel is a highly endangered species.

The police are investigating the case as a gross nature conservation crime. Stora Enso has said that it bears its responsibility in the matter, both environmentally and financially.

Basic Finns Mäkelä criticized the news coverage in the messaging service X, especially Yle and Yle’s interviewee.

“Now the motives for the exaggerated uproar are beginning to be revealed. In reality, they want to attack forestry in general. Raakus are just a means to an end”, Mäkelä wrote as an accompanying text On to the story.

However, Mäkelä denies that he downplayed the matter. He says it’s good that the authorities are investigating the case.

Minister of the Environment and Climate Kai Mykkänen (kok) has, among other things, demanded Stora Enso to compensate for the damage and has been waiting for a public response from the forestry sector regarding the preservation of rough protection zones.

Mäkelä says that he himself would stick to the fact that the authorities investigate the matter and the judiciary condemns the guilty.

The opposition, for example the Greens, have demanded changes to the law to protect the poor. Mäkelä states that the issue has not been agreed upon in the government program and that based on an individual case, it is not worth promising changes to the law “and perhaps it is not wise to be demanding”.