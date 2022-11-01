Suomi track | This would be a cheaper alternative to the Suomi line, i.e. the main line made fast

Even on the main track, you could drive 250 kilometers per hour, but the interval would be a series of accelerations and braking. However, speeding up the completed train line between Helsinki and Tampere would be cheaper than the new Suomi line.

31.10. 9:03 | Updated 12:34 p.m

When at the end of September, Suomi-rata oy presented its plans for a high-speed line between Helsinki-Vantaa and Tampere, the fear of costs and other reasonableness started immediately.

At the same time, the provincial government of Häme expressed its concern that the region threatens to be left out. The provincial government wanted a more detailed explanation of the renovation of the main line that it preferred.

That’s why it’s worth looking at the high-speed line option between Riihimäki and Tampere.

Even a small project would not be an improvement of the main line. For example, a project worth more than a billion euros would mean years of continuous construction right on the main line, which could bring major disruptions to the traffic on the line, i.e. the heart of Finland’s rail traffic.

In addition to the high-speed rail option, Suomi-rata oy studied and drew a comprehensive development report for the main line. This is the first time that the distance between Riihimäki and Tampere has been studied on this scale and from the perspective of how to make the current congested main line faster and more efficient in terms of capacity.

Even now, the improvement of the main line up to Riihimäki is being worked on, so we will focus on the survey From Riihimäki to the north, all the way to Tampere.

Simplified it’s about the entire gap being four-track, while today it’s mainly two-track. It was supposed to be run with train stock that would be capable of a speed of 250 kilometers per hour at best, while nowadays the maximum speed is 200 kilometers per hour.

High-speed trains require tracks that are as straight as possible, so the report investigated where adjustments could be made. So many possibilities it is not, because the trackside has been packed full of people in the last 150 years or so. There is simply no room for correction.

The planned corrections would not take the rails very far from the current track, only a few meters or a few tens of meters. At most, it differs from the main track by 90 meters north of Iittala.

There are three uniform track sections where the speed could be increased with corrections. About 20 kilometers of corrections are located near Ryttylä, north of Riihimäki and between Iittala and Toijala. The longest, 30 kilometer correction would be between Toijala and Sääksjärvi.

“The curves really affect the section,” says the planning director Chip Koski Suomi-rata company.

It is clear that in the improvement of the main line, no new stations would be created, but the trains would run along the same corridor as they do now.

Then the stations become “enforcement points” on the track, which forcefully slow down the speed of fast trains every twenty kilometers. The train cannot possibly drive past the station at 250 kilometers per hour, but must slow down to the permitted speed of the track to 100–200 kilometers per hour.

This especially makes the main line a difficult destination for high-speed trains. Driving them involves constant acceleration and braking, which may not even be very economical.

“There are such short stretches that the train doesn’t even have time to accelerate properly. There are so many mandatory points,” says Koski.

The same corridor would be shared by high-speed trains running on the middle tracks. On the other hand, slower local trains and freight trains would run on edge rails.

An explanation the accuracy is indicated by the fact that it was possible to calculate the number of buildings under the track: it is 66. Almost half of them are residential buildings. For example, the old station building in Lempäälä would have to be moved.

The report also gives travel times that could be possible to implement. Now the time between Helsinki and Tampere is the best an hour and 33 minutes. If the main line could be straightened and tracks added, this time would be one hour and 20 minutes.

But if a completely new high-speed line is built, the journey will already speed up significantly: at a top speed of 250 km, it would take one hour and two minutes to travel between, at a speed of 300 it would only take 56 minutes.

All options take into account the 2.7 billion Lentorata, i.e. long-distance rail connection from Pasila via the airport to the north of Kerava.

Together the alignment of the high-speed line has up to 49 kilometers of tunnels, which is the most expensive way to build a line but saves the landscape and “avoid” land use. What if the same method was used on the main track as well, so that the speed could be increased?

This was initially considered. A 30 kilometer long tunnel was planned between Turengi and Iittala, where it would be possible to drive at 250 kilometers per hour. If the correction were in a tunnel, which would therefore undercut Hämeenlinna and waterways, it would cost about 2.5 billion, according to Koske, “with a shake of the sleeve” and it would save six minutes in travel time.

He considers the advantage of the main track option to be that the usability of the entire track would be improved with the help of additional tracks. In addition, the disturbance sensitivity of rail traffic would be reduced. It’s just harder to get speed on the track.

“The big thing is also the disadvantages during construction, they seem challenging. Their durations would be long, several years, which creates a risk for traffic.”

He says directly that if only the development of the main line is chosen now, it also means that there will not be a high-speed line on Finland’s most important route when the speed level becomes locked.

To Häme’s worries, even the main line option does not provide a solution. The fastest trains would pass by Hämeenlinna and Riihimäki without stopping also on the accelerated main line, i.e. the same as on the actual high-speed line.

Correction 31 October 2022 at 12:21: Corrected Häme County to Häme County Government.