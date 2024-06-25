Suomi-Areena | The discussion about Rydman was heated at Suomi-Areena’s chairman exam

Finland Arena|In the presidential exam, emotions were heated by, among other things, the Rydman question and the influence of politicians on the current debate climate.

Parliamentary parties in the presidential exam, the speeches were heated by the vote of confidence held in the parliament on Monday regarding the Minister of Economic Affairs Wille Rydman (p.s.).

The exam was held on Tuesday evening as part of Suomi-Areena, and the event was shown on the MVT3 channel. The chairmen or vice-chairmen of all parliamentary parties were present at the exam organized in Pori.

Anders Adlercreutz (rkp) said he hoped that the Rydman issue would be taken seriously among basic Finns, but he did not believe it based on the discussions after the vote.

Rydman’s vote of confidence was based on the opposition’s interlocutory question, according to which Rydman has acted in a manner unbecoming of a minister by attacking the media and the women who reported on his behavior. On Monday, the Parliament voted 92–76 in favor of Rydman’s confidence.

“We do not accept what happened as such. We consider the conversation that Rydman has had with the media, for example, to be bad judgment,” Adlercreutz said in the exam.

Sofia Virta (vihr) stressed that the result of Rydman’s vote of confidence is a wet rag for all women who have experienced sexual harassment.

“The bar was set really low in terms of who can serve as a minister here,” Virta said in the exam.

Vice-chairman of the Christian Democrats Mika Poutala on the other hand, commented on the Rydman issue, saying that the opposition’s desire to overthrow the government is normal.

“In our opinion, Rydman has performed very well as a minister,” Poutala stated.

Every bears responsibility for his own behavior, stated the vice-president of the coalition Antti Häkkänen Rydman’s activities.

“This is a very unfortunate conversation revolving around one person, but moving things forward is the most important thing,” commented Häkkänen.

Antti Lindtman (sd) on the other hand, in the exam, was surprised by Rydman’s statement from Monday that Helsingin Sanomia should have been criticized even more harshly. He also questioned the prime minister Petteri Orpon (kok) activities in Rydman-jupaka.

Sofia Virta also expressed her view that Rydman’s aggressive behavior towards women who reported sexual harassment has not been appropriate behavior for a minister.

HS published two years ago the articlein which it was told how Rydman, who was then a parliament member of the coalition, used his political position to get in touch with young women and girls.

Tuesday the discussion was also heated by the reflection on whether there is a discussion atmosphere that fuels violence in Finland. In his speech, Adlercreutz stated that politicians have a responsibility to create a certain kind of discussion atmosphere.

The discussion also brought up the fact that offensive speech builds a bad atmosphere.

Vice-chairman of Basic Finns From Sebastian Tynkkyne was asked in this context about what he thinks about the social media updates he made in 2017. In the update in question, he wrote, among other things, that he doesn’t want “brown to be the new white”. Tynkkynen said in the exam that he does not regret his writings.

“I don’t want Finland to become a new Middle East. That statement is taken out of context,” Tynkkynen reasoned.

Sdp’s Lindtman did not swallow Tynkkynen’s thoughts about his writings.

“It’s a short distance from hate speech to acts of hate. Now all kinds of alien-like talk and talking with funny tweets have to stop,” Lindtman roared in the exam.