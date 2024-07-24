Suomenlinna | “Turn away” – Suomenlinna’s shepherd signs are not based on the Public Order Act

Suomenlinna|The sign’s call to turn on one’s heels crowded out the discussion about language use and private and public space.

to Suomenlinna a shepherd’s sign appeared in June, urging tourists to turn on their heels and not disturb the inhabitants of the island cluster. According to the feedback received by Suomenlinna’s management board, the word choices of the “guide” have irritated many.

In the office of the Suomenlinna nursing home, the sign reads in three languages: “Turn back! A residential area begins in front of you, and there are no attractions or services. Help nurture the residents’ home peace and return to the Blue Route.”

Also, the heated feedback on HS’s Tuesday story came at such a pace that the moderation sometimes had to stop commenting, when checking the validity of the opinions became congested.

The story remained in the “top ten” of HS’s most read list for the second day on Wednesday.

In conversation two main lines were emphasized. Many found the verbal formulation of the message unsuccessful and unfriendly. It is permissible to expect correctness from a public actor like Suomenlinna’s management board.

On the shepherd’s sign, the Suomenlinna management board tells the tourist that he should not step further.

Others pondered the difference between the right to use private and public space and the legality of the sign.

You can’t really find any justification for the sign in the Order Act. On the other hand, the text is instructive rather than prohibitive.

“Really clumsy Finnish!” one wrote. “I think there are two options when it comes to communicating such a thing: either a clearly commanding, road sign-like style (Private Area, Private Property), which is everywhere in the world, or a more polite, justifying style,” wrote another.

Many also defended the choice of words: “I don’t think there is a problem with the sign’s texts in different languages, the matter is communicated clearly and firmly”, and “It’s pointless to complain about these signs. After all, Finland is a superpower of mental abusers.”

One saw a “mix of styles” in the sign: “The logo refers to an official sign. The style of the text, on the other hand, is like a goodbye note written in a state of mind.”

Suomenlinna is one of the most popular tourist destinations in Helsinki.

The management of Suomenlinna advises tourists not to go to Länsi-Mustasaari (left.right) and Pikku Mustasaari (left), which are part of Suomenlinna’s island cluster. Access to Pikku Musta is prohibited for official reasons because of the Naval School located there.

The Suomenlinna administration is responsible for the sign. Administrative Director Kirsi Moisander admitted to HS on Tuesday that there is room for improvement in the wording of the sign. The purpose of the text was to tell tourists that they will not find services in front of them when they pass the sign, and to guide them to pay attention to the residents.

Many also disagreed with the shepherd’s sign claiming that there were no attractions in Länsi-Mustasaari. “Yes, that UNESCO world heritage site continues there.” “For example, there is an anti-aircraft monument and two 9-inch cannons in West Black Sea.”

Readers also reflect on the difference between public and private space.

In the Planning Act, the former is called a public space, and access to it is allowed. On the other hand, the right to use private space is limited in the Public Order Act.

In 2014, Jose (right) and the other children from Päiväkoti Linja took a nature trip to Länsi-Mustasaari, whose deciduous forest is quite rare in Suomenlinna.

“There is a difference between private and public, and that sign tries (apparently without justification) to prohibit access to that public area as well. The rocks on the western and southern shores of Länsi-Mustasaari, already mentioned in the chain, also belong to the green area according to the general plan of the city of Helsinki,” the commenter wrote.

In general, it was understood in the comments that peace at home was over. However, the limit of that is “a line drawn in the water”.

“Home peace extends from the apartments to the private yards of the residents. On the other hand, for example, walking on the road cannot be prohibited on the grounds that there are apartments along it.”