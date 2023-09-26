Suomen Löytötavapalvelu | The slandered company significantly changed its pricing a year ago – the CEO denies the sleazy financing

The complaints made by consumers paint a picture of a company that has repeatedly charged large sums for phone calls and storing goods. A year ago, there was a change in pricing, which raises the question: is the company still financing with blatant customer fees?

Lfrom Appeenranta the woman’s purse was missing. After that, in October 2017, he called the number of the Finnish Lost Property Service.

He queued for the phone service for about 24 minutes. In the end, the call itself lasted less than a minute, because the purse had not been found.

Later, the woman received a surprising bill from her operator. According to it, the price of the same call had become 73.75 euros.