Sumptory Global Spirits, a global leader in the spirits sector, has appointed Raquel Hernández as the new general director of his DyC distillery and his bottling plant, both located in the province of Segovia, and which are strategic centers of the company internationally.

In his new position, Raquel Hernández will focus on Promote the production of the emblematic whiskey DyC in its distillery of Palazuelos de Eresma (Segovia) based on the principles of quality of excellence. In this same plant different types of alcohol are distilled and aged, including a neutral alcohol of high quality grain, essential in the elaboration of other brands of the company, such as the Anise La Castellana.

In addition, at the Valverde del Majano bottling plant, also in the province of Segovia, it will supervise the elaboration process (mixing and preparation of liquids) and bottling of various brands, such as DyC and La Castellana. It should also be noted that The iconic Bourbon Jim Beam, produced in Kentucky (United States), is also bottled at the Segovia plant And, from there, it is distributed to Europe, South America, Asia, Africa and Oceania.

Together with these responsibilities, the new general director will reinforce the company’s commitment to sustainability, economic growth and employment generation in a severely affected area by depopulation.

Raquel Hernández states: “It is an honor and privilege to assume the direction of the DyC distillery and the bottled plant in Segovia, centers with which I have maintained a strong link for almost two decades. I appreciate the confidence that suntory global Spirits has deposited in Me and I face this challenge with the firm purpose of continuing to promote the production and distribution of iconic and excellence brands, recognized both in Spain as in the international market. I will continue to promote the company’s commitment to the Segovian communitysupporting their growth and promoting sustainable and environmental care practices. “

For his part, Manuel Cabañas, vice president of Global Manufacturing in sumptory Global Spirits, says: “Raquel Hernández has an exceptional trajectory within the company And a deep knowledge of our operations in Segovia, which makes it the ideal person to lead this new stage. His experience, strategic vision and commitment to excellence will be key to strengthening the production of our iconic brands and expanding their international projection. We are convinced that, since its new position, it will continue to promote innovation, sustainability and growth of Agentory Global Spirits in Spain and in global markets. “

Raquel Hernández joined SunTory Global Spirits in 2007 and has held various positions of responsibility throughout his career. Before assuming her new function, she was a production director at the Valverde del Majano bottling plant, a position she held during the last two years. Previously, he held different positions in the area of ​​quality within the Segovia plant and, subsequently, He assumed a global role as a group directorfocused on the logistics and distribution area.

As new director of the Agentory Global Spirits plants in Segovia, Raquel Hernández will take over from José Carlos Porta, who has retired after a long career in the company. Its appointment guarantees the continuity of the excellent work developed by its predecessor, consolidating the commitment to quality and innovation in these strategic centers.

Raquel Hernández has a degree in chemical sciences, specialty in organic chemistry, and in food science and technology from the Autonomous University of Madrid.