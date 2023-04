SUNSOFT announced the second live “SUNSOFT is Back!” for the next April 20 at 15:00 in Japan, 8:00 in the morning here in Italy. It will be possible to follow it on YouTube via the embed you find at the end of the news.

In the previous live broadcast, which aired last August, several titles were announced such as Ikki Unite, Gimmick! Special Edition and Ufouria: The Saga.

Source: SUNSOFT Street Gematsu