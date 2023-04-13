sunsoftthe historic Japanese label withdrawn for years, since last year back active in the video game industry, has announced a second live streams to present all his novelty.

The Sunsoft is back! 2 will be broadcast on 20 April 2023 at 08:00. There are currently no details on what announcements will be made. In any case, it will be possible to follow him directly on YouTube, from the channel published below:

During the first Sunsoft is back! several interesting titles were announced for retrogaming lovers. The main was Ikki Unitethe resurrection of the Ikki series in Vampire Survivors style, but with cooperative gameplay, followed by Gimmick!, the remastered version of a cult NES platformer, and Ufouria: The Saga, a cult NES arcade platformer, now available on Nintendo Switch.

In addition to these announcements, Sunsoft talked about a remake complete in development, without revealing which one. Maybe we’ll come back to playing Aero the Acro-Bat, who’s to say.