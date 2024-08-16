EL PAÍS offers the América Futura section for free for its daily and global informative contribution on sustainable development. If you want to support our journalism, subscribe here.

The wheel spins and stops on number three. Christian Navas, the host who welcomed the 11 people visiting the orchard today, approaches a board, lifts the lid and reads the prize out loud: “You won: You have earned the right to spend the rest of your days locked up in an asylum.” The adults laugh. Another guest timidly spins the wheel. The reward for number two reads: “You will spend your last days on the streets.” This time there is less laughter.

The game is called The life of a madman And it is the first activity of the guided tour of Huertomanías, a work cooperative located in Nayón, a settlement northeast of Quito, which was created to employ people with mental health problems such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder or depression. “As you can see, that is the harsh reality. Sometimes there is no support from a family member, no medical diagnosis or proper treatment, and many end up on the streets or hospitalized. We are excluded from society,” says Navas, 47, founding member of Huertomanías since 2015.

This weekly activity, aimed at psychology and psychiatry students and sometimes open to the public, led Huertomanías to win the 5th Oscar Arnulfo Romero Human Rights Education Award in June, presented by the Organization of Ibero-American States (OEI). The project stood out among 27 national initiatives for its comprehensive mental health literacy strategy.

Visitors to Huertomanías participate in an activity where community mental health and human rights are taught. KAREN TORO

“Huertomanías is very comprehensive, because apart from raising awareness about people with mental health problems and the stigmas they suffer, it also generates productive participation and creates jobs,” says Sara Jaramillo, director of the OEI Office in Ecuador, who was a member of the jury. Huertomanías will represent Ecuador in the regional competition that will be held in Brazil in September, and will compete with the winning initiatives from the other countries that make up the OEI.

Navas joins the group applause in the garden and invites everyone to the next station. “We are already part of the change. We strive to have freedom, work and autonomy, our key principles,” he emphasizes.

Always connect with work

On a black wooden wall facing the kitchen, hang pictures that tell the story of the cooperative. Huertomanías began operating in 2015, but the conversation about the needs of people with mental health problems arose a year earlier, at a meeting of users of public psychological care services. Clinical psychologist Aimée Dubois, 42, director of Huertomanías, was there and listened to their testimonies.

Ricky Yaselga shows the plants in the garden during a guided tour. KAREN TORO

Dubois recalls that the first problem patients talked about was the lack of medication. However, he soon noticed that the common denominator of the rest of the problems was economic independence. According to him, patients could not study or work “because the social stigma had made them believe that they could only lock themselves up at home or in the hospital so as not to be dangerous.”

Huertomanías operates on a 2,500 square meter plot of land owned by the Dubois family. Of those, 1,000 are cultivated. At the beginning, income came from sales at organic fairs of the fruits, herbs and vegetables they harvested. Then they began to make their first processed products, such as jams, chili, and pesto, but they were more artisanal and did not have health registration. Currently, two of their flagship products have that permit: the squash jam with passion fruit, and their olive oil dressing with chili and spices. Both are sold in a well-known delicatessens chain.

Navas’ colleagues, dressed in jean aprons and black and yellow caps with the cooperative’s logo, give visitors biscuits spread with jam to taste. Others have a portion of their ragout made with organic tomatoes. Navas shows the rest of the products, which will be for sale at the end of the tour: honey, grill salt, caps and Huertomanías cups. The most recent creation is the Placebos, candies made with “99% emotional support and 1% sugar” and recommended for toxic relationships, burn out or procrastination.

Shoana Pavón, a member of Huertomanías, sells some of the products they make. KAREN TORO

Dubois explains that “the complexity of Huertomanías requires a complex, and always perfectible, system” to divide profits and losses. At the end of each month, each member’s stipend depends on the number of points they have accumulated. The more work, the more points. “It is not a punitive system. No one loses for not doing something. The idea is that they always win for fulfilling an activity, such as arriving on time or helping their colleagues. Not every day you have the desire to do things, but the goal is to execute something and always connect with the work.”

Half of the profits are converted into stipends, and the other half is invested in the garden. With that capital, the Huertomanías team builds stations such as the one where they dry herbs for their infusions: Tea cures it, Silk-Tea, Demen-Tea and Kidron.

Changing stigmas through language

Allusions to madness and the word ‘crazy’ abound in social networks of Gardening manias and in Ecuadorian colloquial language. Madness is equated with exaggeration and carelessness: “You scream like crazy”, “don’t act crazy”. In the cooperative they use this term with humor, from a less painful place. “For me it is a way of opening the discussion, of asking ourselves why so many euphemisms, why so much work in finding ‘elegant’ words if, in the end, attitudes do not change”, says Dubois.

A woman takes part in the activity ‘The life of a madman’ in Huertomanías, in Quito. KAREN TORO

Felipe Paladines, 42, leads the last activity of the visit: The posters. Upon arrival, each person receives a two-sided poster. On the front, they are asked to write a positive quality. On the back, predetermined negative characteristics are written, such as dominant, toxic, or envious. “For an hour and a half they were burdened with those words,” explains Paladines. “What would have happened if instead of those, they had written schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, anxiety? They would have thought: this person is crazy, I better not go near them.”

That gap has been glaring for Shoana Pavón, 52, one of nine members of Huertomanías. She suffers from severe depression and anxiety, exacerbated by the ailments of sickle cell disease, a blood disorder, and pulmonary hypertension. In interviews for teaching positions she has applied for, when they have seen her 50% psychosocial disability on her identity card, they have disqualified her. In Ecuador, according to the Ministry of Labor, there are 19,478 people registered with social disabilities due to mental illness. Of these, 2,453, equivalent to 12%, are in the labor market: 1,650 in the private sector and 803 in the public sector.

Alicia Ruales is a beneficiary of the Huertomanías project after having experienced mental health problems. KAREN TORO

“Because of my age, my ethnicity, my gender and my diagnosis, it has been impossible for me to get a job,” says Pavón. With the $200 a month she earns part-time at Huertomanías, she gradually pays off her debts and contributes to her parents’ home, where she lives.

Alicia Ruales was close to her father. She did accounting work with him until he died in 2019. She says that his absence “triggered” her illness. She was diagnosed with schizoaffective disorder with bipolar disorder and anxiety. To get her to leave the confinement of her room, her sisters suggested taking her to a “daycare center for the elderly.” Someone, luckily, told them about Huertomanías and she went with them on a guided tour.

At 51, Ruales has been a member for one year and two months. She says that membership has had benefits: “My crises are not so frequent anymore,” she says. What she likes most is working in the garden. “Contact with the earth helps me relax a lot, to think about other things. It is different from being locked up in an office. Here I feel the wind, smell the plants, hear the birds and raise my head to see the clear, blue sky. That gives me peace. A lot of peace.”