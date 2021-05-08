We will have to wait another year to enjoy the second edition of the Sunsetland Festival in Murcia. The organization of the event announced this Friday a new postponement of the appointment, initially set for July 2020 and later scheduled for this summer. It will finally be held, its managers advance, on July 1, 2022 at the Enrique Roca stadium in Murcia due to the impossibility of holding the event due to sanitary restrictions. However, they confirmed, the new date will continue to count, as the headliner, with the Puerto Rican singer Daddy Yankee.

Despite the new delay, the organizers of the event did not give up the live show, and presented an alternative cycle to it in a reduced format: Sunsetland Live Music. This special program will also take place at the Enrique Roca stadium in Murcia over two weekends. Specifically, on July 2 and 3 and July 9 and 10.

This cycle will feature prominent artists from the national scene such as Omar Montes, Morad, RVFV, Camin and Funzo & Baby Loud, who will perform on the weekend of July 2 to 3; as well as the artists Lennis Rodriguez, Bad Gyal, Aron Piper and Yago Roche, who will do the same on the 9th and 10th. They will be joined by other names yet to be announced, with whom those responsible for Sunsetland Live plan to complete this musical cycle. .

The event will take place with reduced capacity, outdoors and with the public seated. It will be mandatory to maintain the safety distance, as well as the use of the mask, the hydroalcoholic gel and all the measures indicated by the authorities. Tickets for these concerts are already on sale on the festival’s website (www.sunsetlandfestival.com) at the price of 40 euros, valid for all concerts on the same weekend.

Already acquired seats



With regard to the seats already acquired for Sunsetland in 2022, these will be suitable for next year’s edition. However, those who wish to return them may do so between July 3 and 16, both included through the same sales portal where they were purchased.

For their part, those who keep their tickets will be able to access an exclusive sales pack for the alternative concert cycle that will take place at the Enrique Roca stadium, which the organization will make available to users for a limited period of 48 hours.