Sunset Racers it's a racing game all Italian launched a few days ago Google Play . So currently it is available for compatible Android systems. It is an arcade racing game with low poly 3D graphics, downloadable for free (with non-invasive in-game purchases).

Sunset Racers is a lot of fun

Developed by Eugenio Casale, Enrico Sciarini and Marco Sciarini, Sunset Racers can be played solo or online (maximum six players per lobby).

The developers have also provided a complete list of key features:

• Lowpoly graphics

• 25 iconic cars

• 10 real tracks including Monza, Interlagos and Suzuka

• Offline Career Mode

• Multiplayer mode (up to 6 players per lobby)

• Fast and adrenaline-filled gameplay

• 3 different types of control, 3 different views

• Only 150MB, suitable for all devices

• Supports Chromebooks and Controllers

Of course, this is a project in development, so expect updates in the future. In the meantime you can download Sunset Racers from Google Play and start playing right away.

We don't know if the game will be ported to other systems in the future.