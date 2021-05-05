This video game published by Microsoft was until recently exclusive to PC and Xbox One, However PlayStation recently acquired the developer Insomiac Games. Sunset Overdrive is for several people, one of the best video games of the past generation. So, while it has not been clear what the company will do with this saga, there is hope that it will return. At least the director of that video game has already announced his return to the company after leaving Microsoft.

Insomniac Games is one of the most prolific studies of the internal studies of PlayStation, after the last successful launch, Spider-Man: Moles Morales has proven its quality. And, while we wait for the next Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart, it would be a pleasant surprise to receive the announcement of a new Sunset Overdrive. However, as long as the company does not make an official confirmation, this will only be speculation.

What is Sunset overdrive, the new IP of Playstation?

The game is set in the year 2027, in a futuristic city known as Sunset city. You control an employee of FizzCo, a company tasked with fighting humans who have been turned into mutants by an evil company. This video game is one of the most dizzying that the company made.

If you liked the dizzying jumps seen in Spider-Man: Miles Morales from PlayStation, rest assured that you will love this video game. In addition, it does contain a multiplayer mode that was well implemented.

So while we found out through a tweet from Nibel that PlayStation yes he had registered this video game in his name. This name record, it might mean nothing. Like Nintendo or Xbox, you are probably looking to protect the name of your new property.

