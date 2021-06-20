Schedule: What time to see the Suns – Clippers?

Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Clippers will meet on Sunday, June 20 in the first meet of the Western Conference finals of the NBA Playoffs 2021. The match will start at 9:30 p.m. and it will be played in the Phoenix Suns Arena in Phoenix (United States).

Television: How to watch the Suns – Clippers on TV and online?

Movistar + will issue the Suns vs Clippers live with the narration of your regular commentators. It will be possible to follow live the meeting, which begins at 9:30 p.m., via Movistar Sports (dial 53).

Suns – Clippers, live online at AS.com

In AS you can also follow the Suns vs Clippers. With us you will have the best minute by minute, the images most shocking of the meeting and the statements of the protagonists, as well as the chronicle nothing more to conclude.