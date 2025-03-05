Is there a relationship between sun activity and earthquakes? For some years, the hypothesis began to discuss the scientific community, when some independent research groups began to accumulate data that showed a correlation between the peaks of sun activity and the frequency of earthquakes in the earth’s crust.

Understanding if our star also influences this phenomenon could open new ways for the prediction of earthquakes, some think. The last possible explanation comes from a team from the University of Tsukuba (Japan). In your study It proposes that even small temperature increases on Earth contribute to trigger earthquakes when circumstances are already close to the breakdown.

Solar activity, electric shocks and earthquakes

The influence of the sun on tectonic movements is a fascinating idea. Many have struggled to find evidence, but only something really interesting has recently emerged. One of the most cited studies It is that of a team from the National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (INGV), which, in the pages of Scientific Reports Of 2020, he observed a very clear correlation between the seismic activity and the variation of proton density over time. The explanation that researchers propose is that solar activity peaks generate discharges, caused by an excess of electric charge in the ionosphere. These downloads would penetrate the failures and induce destabilizers of contraction or expansion of the rocks.

Earthquakes and temperature increase

The authors of the most recent study, Matheus Henrique Junqueira Saldanha and Yoshito Hirata, from the University of Tsukuba, had also ventured in this type of research. In 2022, they published a report in which they claimed to have identified a correlation between the activity of sun spots and earthquakes. At that time, however, they had not investigated the nature of this relationship.

With this new work, they have resumed the thread of the project, adding data and details. Specifically, they have investigated the possible relationship between the frequency of the earthquakes and the solar maximum, when the eruptions and solar storms are more frequent and intense and there is a small increase in temperature in the earth, between 0.1 and 0.2 ° C.

By incorporating the activity of sun spots and the temperature records of the earth’s surface to the computational model, they confirmed the correlation with the earthquakes and, they say, improved the precision of the earthquake predictions On the surface.

“The solar heat causes changes in atmospheric temperature, which in turn can influence factors such as rock properties and the movement of groundwater,” says Junqueira Saldanha. “Such fluctuations can make the rocks more fragile and prone to fracture, for example, and changes in rainfall and thaw can alter the pressure in the limits of tectonic plates. Although these factors are not the main causes of earthquakes, they can play a role that helps predict seismic activity.”

It is important to insist that researchers do not suggest that the solar activity is the sufficient cause of earthquakes on the planet, but that it can be one of the last links in a longer causal chain.

Article originally published in Wired Italyadapted by Manuel de León.