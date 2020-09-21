The third match of the 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is being played between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore in Dubai today. Sunrisers captain David Warner has won the toss and decided to bowl first. Sunrisers Hyderabad are not very fussy about the team but they became champions in 2016 and were runners-up in 2018, while Virat’s team is waiting for the first title.

Explosive batsmen in both teams There are explosive batsmen in both teams who can turn the match on their own. Kohli has always performed brilliantly in the last few seasons but his dream of winning the title for the first time will be realized only when the team performs well in every department. Bangalore’s batting edge given Finch’s arrival has further strengthened the batting of Australia’s limited overs captain Aaron Finch in a team full of big players. Expectations are also high from young opener Devdutt Padiqkal.

Likely playing XI Sunrisers Hyderabad David Warner (captain), Johnny Bairstow (wicketkeeper), Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Virat Singh, Abdul Samad, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Khalil Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma Royal Challengers Bangalore Aaron Finch, Devadatta Padikkal, Virat Kohli (captain), AB de Villiers (wicketkeeper), Moin Ali, Shivam Dubey, Chris Morris, Washington Sundar, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal